LeBron James Questions Why Media Asks Him About Kyrie Irving But Not Jerry Jones In Condescending Post-Game Lecture

When LeBron James opens his mouth about anything unrelated to basketball, it’s a guarantee he’s going to say something moronic. And he truly outdid himself this time.

James delivered a two-for-one, race-driven special after the Lakers’ 128-109 win over Portland on Wednesday night, wondering why the media is asking so many questions about Kyrie Irving’s anti-semitism and why it didn’t do a better job in trying to cancel Jerry Jones over a 65-year-old photo.

“I got one question for you guys before you guys leave. I was thinking when I was on my way over here, I was wondering why I haven’t gotten a question from you guys about the Jerry Jones photo,” James said. “But when the Kyrie [Irving] thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask us questions about that.”

In early November, Irving shared a link to an anti-semitic documentary on social media and was suspended by the Nets. Later that month, the Washington Post targeted Jones in its latest attempt to cancel a white man by sharing a photo of Jones at 14 years old looking over a group of white students attempting to block six black students from entering North Little Rock High School in 1957.

Jones has acknowledged that it is him in the photo but explained he did not participate in any protesting.

“I don’t know that I or anybody anticipated or had a background of knowing … what was involved,” Jones explained. “It was more a curious thing.”

14-year-old Jerry Jones seen looking on as the North Little Rock Six attempt to enter the high school he attended. (Associated Press)

LeBron James Isn’t Very Good At Hiding Racist Undertones

James’ big brain seems to think that 30-year-old Kyrie Irving is wrongfully being targeted by the media for publically sharing anti-semitic content because he’s a black man. He’d much rather see the media focus more attention on a 65-year-old photo of the Cowboys’ owner because he’s a white man.

LeBron isn’t very good at hiding racist undertones.

“When I watch Kyrie talk and he says, ‘I know who I am, but I want to keep the same energy when we’re talking about my people and the things that we’ve been through,’ and that Jerry Jones photo is one of those moments that our people, black people, have been through in America,” James told reporters.

“And I feel like as a black man, as a black athlete, as someone with power and a platform, when we do something wrong, or something that people don’t agree with, it’s on every single tabloid, every single news coverage, it’s on the bottom ticker. It’s asked about every single day.

“But it seems like to me that the whole Jerry Jones situation, photo — and I know it was years and years ago and we all make mistakes, I get it — but it seems like it’s just been buried under, like, ‘Oh, it happened. OK, we just move on.’ And I was just kind of disappointed that I haven’t received that question from you guys.”

LeBron James doesn’t think the media gave it its best effort in trying to cancel Jerry Jones. (Getty Images)

LeBron James Divides People With His Agenda

James must not have had access to a television or the internet in the days after the Washington Post tried to cancel Jones. That story was written about by every major sports publication in the country, trended on Google and Twitter, and was on the bottom ticker of every channel that has one.

In the same breath, James expresses that he’s angry he wasn’t asked about a 65-year-old photo of an NFL owner that has nothing to do with him and annoyed that the media asked him about Irving — an NBA player and former teammate — sharing anti-semitic content.

Also, let’s be honest here, James claiming he’s upset that he wasn’t asked about the Jones photo is him admitting he’s upset Jones wasn’t canceled or punished by the NFL.

James, as he said, is “someone with a platform” with his hundreds of millions of followers and fans, but his self-proclamation of having “power” is questionable, at best.

This is just the latest occasion in which James opened his mouth and did nothing but divide people by pushing an egenda. Let’s not forget that he tweeted “You’re Next” with a photo of an Ohio police officer who shot a teenager who was acting another with a knife or the time he created his own racist hoax back in 2017.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris