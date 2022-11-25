Stephen A. Smith Blasts Washington Post For Its Absurd Attempt To Cancel Jerry Jones With 65-Year-Old Photo

Stephen A. Smith may make fun of the Dallas Cowboys every chance he gets, but he’s got the utmost respect for team owner Jerry Jones. The ESPN analyst came to the defense of Jones after the Washington Post’s recent attempt to cancel him with a photo taken 65 years ago.

The race-obsessed WaPo unveiled its newest tactic in trying to cancel people earlier this week by sharing a photo of a 14-year-old Jones.

The photo taken on Sept. 9, 1957, shows a 14-year-old Jones standing towards the back of a crowd of white students blocking six black students from the entryway at North Little Rock High School.

14-year-old Jerry Jones seen looking on as the North Little Rock Six attempt to enter the high school he attended. (Associated Press)

Jones has acknowledged that it is him seen in the photo but explained he did not participate in any protesting.

“I don’t know that I or anybody anticipated or had a background of knowing … what was involved,” Jones explained. “It was more a curious thing.”

WaPo’s one and only objective in sharing the photo was to point out that Jones attended a segregated high school and was actually present during the North Little Rock Six protests.

The Washington Post wants readers to come to the conclusion that Jerry Jones is a racist white man.

Stephen A. Smith Sees Right Through The Washington Post Agenda

During Friday’s edition of ‘Get Up,’ Smith explained that he’s “very, very fond of Jerry Jones” before laying into the Washington Post and cancel culture.

“You’re going to bring up a photo of him when he was 14, 15 years old, sixty-five or sixty-six years ago? This is where cancel culture gets into the mix. You’re making an attempt to irradicate him, what he stands for and all he has done,” Smith explained passionately.

“I don’t have a problem with the photo. If he was 30, 35, 40 years old, that’s different. We’re going to lean on somebody when he was 14? Born and raised in the South, and we’re going to pick it up 66 years later to say ‘You know something, you ain’t hiring a black coach.’ I think that’s pretty low.”

I’m very fond of Jerry Jones and he doesn’t deserve what just happened to him! pic.twitter.com/XgegwXI5Vh — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 25, 2022

While Smith has said an infinite amount of questionable things over the years about sports, politics, and culture, he’s spot-on in calling out WaPo and this ridiculous attempt at canceling Jones.

