LeBron James Pounds Table For Kyrie Irving Forgiveness

Count LeBron James as one of the people saying Kyrie Irving should be forgiven.

James tweeted his support for his old Cleveland Cavaliers teammate after Irving has come under fire for sharing a link to an antisemitic film.

LeBron said that while he doesn’t condone “sharing hurtful information,” but says Kyrie apologized so he should be allowed to play.

💭 I told you guys that I don’t believe in sharing hurtful information. And I’ll continue to be that way but Kyrie apologized and he should be able to play. That’s what I think. It’s that simple. Help him learn- but he should be playing. What he’s asked to do to get back on — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 10, 2022

the floor I think is excessive IMO. He’s not the person that’s being portrayed of him. Anyways back to my rehab session. — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 10, 2022

LeBron echoes a sentiment made by Boston Celtic Jaylen Brown, who is a vice president of the NBPA. It seems that the common gripe amongst players is that the conditions of Irving’s suspension are excessive.

LeBron James has joined those saying the conditions of Kyrie Irving’s suspension are too extreme. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LeBron Said Last Week Doesn’t Condone Irving’s Actions

This is the second time LeBron has argued that Irving should be allowed to come back because he apologized. He said the same thing last week after the Lakers’ 130-116 loss to the Utah Jazz.

“I believe what Kyrie did caused some harm to a lot of people,” James said. “He has since, over the last – today, or was it yesterday? – he apologized. But he caused some harm, and I think it’s unfortunate. I don’t stand on the position to harm people when it comes to your voice or your platform or anything.

“So, it doesn’t matter what color your skin is, how tall you are, what position you are in. If you are promoting or soliciting or saying harmful things to any community that harm people, then I don’t respect it. I don’t condone it.”

The Brooklyn Nets suspended Irving after he “refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material.”

Irving is still serving the minimum five-game suspension for sharing a link to an antisemitic film. Earlier this week he had a meeting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

