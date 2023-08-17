L.A. Thug Breaks Into Dodgers Shortstop Miguel Rojas’ Lamborghini

Videos by OutKick

Crime in Los Angeles doesn’t discriminate; ask Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas.

The MLB player had his Lamborghini broken into after Rojas played in Tuesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

An L.A. thug robbed the Dodger by smashing his driver’s side window. Rojas reportedly had $1,400 in items stolen from the Lambo as he visited a restaurant with family in Downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the break-in occurred between West Olympic Boulevard and South Broadway Street.

Several examples of recent high-profile L.A. crimes include sports commentator Charissa Thompson witnessing thugs break into her home, Warriors forward Draymond Green losing $1 million worth of property stolen from his L.A. home and the rise in targeted looting in Beverly Hills’ famed commerce region.

First it was Gucci Beverly Hills & Now it is Topanga's Nordstrom.



This has to STOP.. pic.twitter.com/5P0flcVde0 — Neo Jane (@NeoJane8) August 13, 2023

Considering how much the city supports the Dodgers, it’s amazing that Miguel Rojas became a target.

Then again, L.A. athletes haven’t been immune to the city’s laxed crime laws under bleeding-heart liberal mayors like Karen Bass and Eric Garcetti, as well as Calif. governor Gavin Newsom.

The people of L.A. can’t walk around the city safely and now the athletes can’t go out for dinner … Los Angeles is gonna Los Angeles.

With more violence and looting going on in L.A., it’s amazing that these athletes pick the City of Angels.

The Dodgers, leaders in the NL West (72-46), extended their winning streak to 10 on Wednesday.