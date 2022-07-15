Marlins’ Miguel Rojas Loses Tooth After Tagging Base Runner

Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas needed more than the standard ice bath following Thursday’s win over the visiting Pirates. He also needed a dentist – thanks to the helmet of Pittsburgh rookie O’Neil Cruz.

In the top half of the ninth inning, Rojas was covering the bag when Cruz attempted to steal second. As Cruz popped up from his slide his helmet unintentionally caught the mouth of Rojas, sending one of the shortstop’s pearly whites flying towards the infield dirt.

Cruz was called out, but Rojas definitely walked away from their second base meeting feeling most dejected.

Watch the painful play unfold in the video below.

Miguel Rojas lost a piece of his tooth when Oneil Cruz popped up on this slide pic.twitter.com/qQNlMDZ5FM — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 14, 2022

Rojas immediately recognized his smile was lacking one key component and almost instantly exited the field. The 33-year-old infielder left his glove and the ball on the diamond and kept a hand covering his grill as he quickly made his way to the clubhouse.

Though Rojas’ appeared to be in immediate pain, he didn’t have to couple it with the agony of defeat. Miami went on to down the Pirates 3-2 in extra innings.

Following the win – and a quick visit with the dentist – Rojas took to Instagram to confirm he was OK: “Didn’t feel good at all but I’m all good with a new tooth and a few stitches,” wrote Rojas.

Miguel Rojas provided an update on his Instagram story. #Marlins pic.twitter.com/MqmFddr6aW — Christina De Nicola (@CDeNicola13) July 14, 2022

Miami begins a three-game home series with Philadelphia this evening. First pitch is slated for 6:40 pm EST, though Rojas likely thinks the game starts at tooth hurty.

