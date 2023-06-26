Charissa Thompson Left Scarred By Home Break-In, Still Pokes Fun At Bumbling Burglars

Videos by OutKick

Longtime sports media figure Charissa Thompson revealed that her home was broken into.

During a segment on her podcast with Erin Andrews, Thompson shared a harrowing experience; to her credit, she had a sense of humor about the ordeal.

Thompson began with the most “no sh*t” detail of the story: it happened at her home in Los Angeles, California.

Amazon Prime Video Thursday Night Football host Charissa Thompson. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

“I was at the ranch. I got a text message in the morning that … my alarm had went off at 12:15 at night. And I was like, that’s weird,” Thompson said.

Charissa noted that her backyard is protected by a 15-foot fence. She shared that upon checking her security cameras, four men ran out of her home. Thompson said she realized the burglary was targeted and was left emotionally distraught.

Sometimes life can seriously suck. Unfortunately @CharissaT had her home broken into and robbed. We keep it real on @calmdownpodcast so here she is opening up and sharing the details on what happened.



FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/yGUNvYmEqc@ErinAndrews pic.twitter.com/Y5QHgjc3Js — Calm Down with Erin and Charissa (@calmdownpodcast) June 22, 2023

“I checked my cameras and sure enough, two guys running out my front door, bags in their hand, and I immediately started bawling and this like feeling in my stomach of like, holy s–t, I’ve just been robbed.”

Charissa Thompson Pokes Funs At Being Burglarized

“And now it’s the panic of like trying to check the other cameras, the angles, and to expedite the specifics. Three guys came over my backyard … I have a big, huge, I mean that, what’s that fence? Like 15 feet or whatever it is… They climbed over the fence, and they broke the window.

“They went in the window, the alarms go off… These were professionals. They knew exactly how much time they had. They were only in there for four minutes.”

Charissa Thompson attends the Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles 2017 Wish Gala. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Thompson still managed to poke fun at the situation. She said the men took off with her goods, stuffed inside her pillow covers like real old-school thieves.

Thompson also joked that they might’ve left with potentially thousands in stolen goods but still missed the “good stuff.”

She added, “These f–kers, they took my pillowcases off. To load up with my s–t. If you wanna rob me, bring your own f–king bag. Okay. Don’t take my nice pillowcase. Yeah, because those were Italian thread count.

“Okay. So I walked in and I was like, ‘Why are my pillows all over the place? Oh, I know because you used my pillowcase to load up my s–t.’ And by the way, f–k you guys because the good stuff I hide and wasn’t even around.”

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Burglaries in the sports realm have become a trending topic in 2023.

Just this year, multiple NFL players had their cars stolen — a couple held at gunpoint. In 2022, two Yankees pitchers had their homes in Tampa burglarized for hundreds of thousands of dollars.