Yankees Pitchers Lost Over $300K After Their Tampa Homes Were Burglarized

Pour one out for New York Yankees pitchers Domingo German and Luis Severino after their homes in Tampa Bay were targeted by burglars, which resulted in a massive loss.

According to a new Tampa Bay Times report, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has an ongoing investigation focused on several break-ins that occurred last year during the MLB regular season at the homes of the Yankees pitchers.

German and Severino’s tallied losses from the break-ins were reportedly over $300,000, according to the sheriff’s report.

Domingo German #55 of the New York Yankees (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

German’s home in Thonotosassa was burglarized in August 2022, with “multiple purses and watches valued at approximately $20,000” stolen from the residence. Four people entered German’s home in Hillsborough County at around 5 a.m.

Severino’s home in Tarpon Springs was broken into on June 1 and June 3 (2022). Hillsborough deputies stated that the burglars from the incident at German’s home were likely linked to the Severino break-in.

A reported “$300,000 worth of jewelry, accessories and other valuables” were taken from Severino’s home.

“Based on the multiple links between the Hillsborough County burglary of Domingo German’s residence and the Pinellas County burglary of Luis Severino’s residence … it is likely the burglaries were committed by the same group of suspects,” the Tampa Bay Times relayed.

No arrests have been made, as of current reporting.

Luis Severino #40 of the New York Yankees. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)