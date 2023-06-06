Multiple Cleveland Browns Players Have Vehicles Stolen, One At Gunpoint

Videos by OutKick

Members of the Cleveland Browns were hit by a crime wave over the weekend.

Crime being out of control certainly isn’t a new topic these days in America, and Browns players cornerback Greg Newsome and running back Demetric Felton learned firsthand how bad things can get.

LANDOVER, MD – JANUARY 01: Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 1, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Newsome had his vehicle stolen at gunpoints Sunday night and Felton had his car stolen the same morning, according to News 5 Cleveland. Deshaun Watson’s vehicle was also stolen earlier in the year. The Browns having three players getting their vehicles stolen is downright absurd.

Felton’s vehicle is pictured below.

Crime hits the Cleveland Browns.

Crime has certainly hit several NFL players over the past year. The most notable case was Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson getting shot on H Street in Washington D.C. in August.

He was shot in broad daylight in one of the busiest parts of the city. The situation was so shocking because of its brazen and bold nature.

Fortunately, Robinson made a full recovery and even returned to the field in 2022.

Brian Robinson returned to the field in 2022 after getting shot. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Now, two members of the Cleveland Browns had their vehicles stolen in the exact same day, and one was robbed at gunpoint.

Having a gun shoved in your face and your vehicle stolen is the definition of a terrible day. It’s completely unacceptable conduct, and further proof criminals feel embolden in current society.

Let’s not forget a massive mob of teens beat three Marines over Memorial Day weekend in California. Crime is simply out of control.

Let’s hope the police find the people responsible for robbing Greg Newsome and Demetric Felton. Criminal conduct simply can’t be tolerated.