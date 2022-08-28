Commanders RB Brian Robinson Shot ‘Multiple Times’ As Target Of Attempted Robbery: Report

Washington Commanders running back and former Alabama standout Brian Robinson was reportedly shot “multiple times” during an attempted robbery on Sunday.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Robinson was sent to the hospital as is in stable condition. Robinson’s injuries have been deemed non-fatal. Garafolo adds that Robinson was struck in the lower body twice.

Robinson was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero added that “police responded to a shooting in 1000 block of H Street NE” and that two suspects fled the scene. A firearm was also recovered by police nearby.

The Commanders released a statement late Sunday.

“We have been made aware that Brian Robinson, Jr. was the victim of an attempted armed robbery or carjacking in Washington, DC. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital, where Team officials are on-site with him. We ask that you please respect Brian’s privacy at this time.”

#Commanders RB Brian Robinson is in stable condition after being shot as the victim in an attempted robbery, sources say. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 28, 2022

