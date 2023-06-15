Dodger Stadium Goes DARK During Primetime Game Because Of Abrupt Outage

Videos by OutKick

LA can’t keep the lights on for arguably its biggest sports team… but yes, let’s model the rest of the country after Los Angeles and California as a whole (Gavin Newsom 2024?).

The legendary Dodger Stadium suffered a temporary power outage during Wednesday night’s primetime game against the Chicago White Sox.

Moments before the bottom of the ninth inning, the entire stadium suffered an outage and fans were sitting in the pitch-black night of Chavez Ravine without an answer.

From plugging/unplugging the venue to smacking the solar power panels with a shoe, Dodgers stadium officials tried everything to get the power back on.

Thankfully it only lasted less than a minute, and the game continued moments later. Fans, probably buzzed by the time of the ninth on $25 tall boys, couldn’t help but cheer.

SOMEONE PAY THE POWER BILL AT DODGER STADIUM 💥 💰 pic.twitter.com/N3somkZfQp — Batting Stance Guy (@BattingStanceG) June 15, 2023

Technical issues at Dodgers Stadium causes blackout and game disruption pic.twitter.com/l8p4fQu04L — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) June 15, 2023

When you worship the Prince of Darkness, can you be all that surprised?

Obviously, we’re kidding … (but are we really? *ominous organ music*)

Compounding the embarrassing outage, LA went on to lose 8-4 against the White Sox.

The bulb never seemed to turn on for Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and notably the Dodgers’ bullpen. LA gave up six runs between the eighth and ninth inning — spoiling a solid start by Clayton Kershaw, who only gave up two solo homers.

Dodger bats erupted in a four-run sixth inning but pitching couldn’t close it out. LA’s three-game homestand against Chicago is now tied at 1-1 heading into Thursday’s Game 3.