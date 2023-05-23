Videos by OutKick

After “much thoughtful feedback from Los Angeles’ diverse communities” the Dodgers have decided to re-invite the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to its 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night. They also issued an apology to the drag group, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and their friends and families.

The decision to reincorporate the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence comes less than seven days after the team chose to remove the group from the event. Los Angeles was initially set to give the group an award as part of its Pride Night celebration.

The “Sisters” of Perpetual Indulgence use “go and sin some more” as their motto, and frequently dress as Jesus, Mary and other religious figures. Members also hold pub crawls that mock the Stations of the Cross, and even the Eucharist.

Senator Marco Rubio helped bring light to the group’s actions by issuing a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred. In the letter, he questioned the double standard in how Major League Baseball is seeking to promote inclusivity and be as “welcoming to everyone as possible.”

Are the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence inclusive and welcoming to Christians? Rubio thinks not.

The Dodgers then decided to remove the award in what seemed like a direct response to the letter.

Not long after Los Angeles made its decision, LA Pride announced that it would not be participating in the team’s Pride Night. It did so because the team revoked the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’s award.

LA Pride was not the only group that was upset. A pair of Los Angeles Times sportswriters, Dylan Hernandez and Bill Shaikin were also agitated.

The former decried the team as the latter called critics “right-wing meanies.”

That was last week. This week, on Monday, the Dodgers re-invited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. They also issued an apology.