Draymond Green’s LA Home Gets Burgled For $1 Million While Attending Super Bowl

Videos by OutKick

During his visit to SoFi Stadium for the Super Bowl, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green lost roughly $1 million in stolen jewelry and other accessories taken from his home during the big game.

No arrests have been made, as of current reporting, and the identities of the burglars remain unknown.

Green’s home in Los Angeles was reportedly broken into on Super Bowl Sunday. As relayed by TMZ Sports, the police report of the incident claims that the burglars entered the player’s residence through a window.

Residents of Los Angeles have been ailed by a rise in burglaries and homicides sweeping across the state.

Green’s home team locale in Oakland joins California’s bump in crime. Both cities witnessed a 17 percent increase in homicides in 2021.

The Golden State Warriors hold a 42-17 record, putting them second in the Western Conference behind the Phoenix Suns.

Green has been sidelined with a back injury since Jan. 16.

Draymond Green injury update: pic.twitter.com/TiFYe9VUow — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) January 16, 2022

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela