Vegas Golden Knights Fan Makes It Rain In Arena After Cashing In On $115,000 Worth Of Parlays

Videos by OutKick

A Vegas Golden Knights fan had himself a great Tuesday night thanks to the team winning the Stanley Cup.

The Knights absolutely hammered the Florida Panthers in game five to win the Stanley Cup in front of the team’s home fans at T-Mobile Arena.

The Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers to win the Stanley Cup. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)

However, there was one man in attendance who had a few extra reasons to be happy. Well, he had roughly $115,000 reasons to be happy.

Jon Grace bet several parlays featuring futures bets on the Nuggets winning the Western Conference and the NBA Finals, Argentina winning the World Cup and the Knights winning the Stanley Cup.

Jon Grace celebrates the Knights winning the Stanley Cup by throwing cash around.

Well, as soon as the clock hit zero, the third period was over and the Knights had locked up the last remaining leg of Grace’s parlays, he gifted the fans around with some cash.

But Jon Grace didn’t just hand it out. He made it rain on them like he was throwing cash around in a club. Check out the epic moment below.

CASHED $115K IN FUTURES ON THE GOLDEN KNIGHTS AND MADE IT RAIN AT T-MOBILE ARENA 🤑



(IG: jongrace @circasports) pic.twitter.com/zlSBCaebpd — br_betting (@br_betting) June 14, 2023

Props to Grace for his epic celebration.

While throwing cash around might not be the best financial decision Jon Grace or anyone else could make, you sometimes just have to cut it loose.

The man just won roughly $115,000 on a pair of parlays and he was in the house to watch the Knights win. While it’s not life-changing money, it’s a significant amount of cash.

He decided to show the people around him a little love, and that’s never a bad thing. The question is was he throwing singles, fives, 10s, 20s, 50s or 100s? If it’s one of the last three options, then major props to him because that means he was really juicing up the people around him.

Man wins $115,000 after the Vegas Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

What would I do with the extra cash in Las Vegas? Head straight to Stage Door for $1 beers. There’s no better celebration in Las Vegas. However, something tells me Jon Grace had himself a bit of a classier evening.