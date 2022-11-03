44-Year-Old James Harrison Puts His Insane Strength On Display While Making 2,000 Pounds Look Nonexistent

James Harrison is approaching his 45th birthday but has not slowed down in the weight room. He is absolutely jacked and looks like he could plug right into an outside linebacker spot as an absolute force to be reckoned with.

Over the course of Harrison’s career, he earned everything he was given. The Ohio-native was undrafted out of Kent State, spent time on multiple practice squads and played overseas with NFL Europe before working his way back into the league. From there, he was a five-time Pro Bowl player, a two-time First-Team All-Pro, the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2008 and won two Super Bowls.

James Harrison #92 of the Pittsburgh Steelers takes the field for warmups before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 10, 2017. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

As a result Harrison is among 129 modern era nominees for the Hall of Fame Class of 2023. It is possible that he gets in on the first ballot.

While Harrison’s on-field play is one thing, he is equally, if not better known for his insane strength. Both while he was playing and after he retired from the NFL in 2017.

To share his escapades with the world, Harrison recently joined TikTok. His first video is mind-boggling.

James Harrison is a beast.

44-year-old James Harrison stacked 42 plates on top of a sled and pushed it forward as if it was nothing. In reality, the weight of 42 plates and the sled comes out to 1,960 pounds, which is just 40 pounds short of one literal ton. It is nearly eight times his body weight.

If that wasn’t crazy enough, Harrison also showed off his arm strength. Not as a quarterback, but the literal strength of his arms.

With four 45-pound plates on either side of the bar, Harrison crushed five reps of 405 pounds on the bench press. Again, he is 44 (!!) years old and made it look like light work.

Harrison will turn 45 in May. There is still a long way to go before that day, but he plans to give himself the “gift” of moving 45, 45-pound plates on the sled. Insane.