Ja Morant Files Countersuit Against Teenager He Allegedly Hit And Threatened With A Gun, Claims He’s A ‘Victim’

Videos by OutKick

Ja Morant was sued in September 2022 by 17-year-old Joshua Holloway after the teenager accused the NBA star of punching him and later intimidating him with a gun following an altercation during a pickup game that summer.

Now, Morant has filed a countersuit against Holloway, according to The Daily Memphian.

Court filings show that Morant believes he is “the victim of slander, battery and assault” after the alleged fight that took place at his home. Morant also claims that the teenager could have ended his career “by throwing a basketball at his face,” which is the moment the alleged fight began.

The report also says that the Memphis Grizzlies’ point guard received a “subsequent threat on Snapchat” from Holloway. Morant is also suing for slander, claiming Holloway’s allegations could cost him making the All-NBA Team this season which would jeopardize potential earnings on his current contract.

Initial reports of the alleged fight and Holloway suing Morant came to light on January 3, 2023, but it wasn’t until a report from The Washington Post on March 1 alleged that Morant threatened the teenager with a gun.

Ja Morant has filed a countersuit against the teenager he allegedly hit and threatened with a gun. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Ja Morant Situation Getting Messier And Messier

On March 6, Morant went on Instagram Live from a Denver strip club and flashed a gun on stream, which resulted in a suspension by the NBA.

The Washington Post report also mentioned that Morant and a group of friends allegedly threatened security at a Memphis mall four days after the alleged fight with the teen.

New details of the alleged mall incident were made public in another lengthy report from The Washington Post earlier this month. Morant’s mother was the person who had him and his friends come to a shoe store in the mall and allegedly threaten a shoe salesman.

All of this – and it’s a lot – is going on as Morant and the Grizzlies are preparing to take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Memphis has home-court advantage in the series as the No. 2 seed with Game 1 set for Sunday afternoon.