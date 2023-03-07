Ja Morant Gun Incident Reportedly Came After Grizzlies Held A Players-Only Meeting About Showing Better Discipline On The Road

Videos by OutKick

The Memphis Grizzlies reportedly held a players-only meeting to address their woes away from home and their lack of discipline on the road. Ja Morant responded to the meeting by going out in Denver after a loss to the Nuggets and flashing a gun while streaming on Instagram Live.

Talk about going in one ear and out the other.

The Grizzlies may sit second in the Western Conference standings but are a woeful 12-20 on the road. Steven Adams, the veteran presence on the Memphis roster, apparently had seen enough when it comes to off-the-court antics.

NBA insider Shams Charania reported on the details of the meeting during an appearance on Bally Sports’ ‘The Rally.’

“There was a players-only meeting where Steven Adams, their veteran center, he spoke out about how the team needs to show better discipline on the road. How they need to stay away from going out when they’re on the road,” Charania said.

“From those in the room, when Steven Adams spoke out they knew exactly who he was directing this to — it was no one other than Ja Morant. Clearly, still, Ja Morant went out in the early hours of Saturday. That video was posted with a gun and there’s questions. Was the gun his? Did he have a license? Was he traveling with the gun? Where did the gun come from? Was it a friend’s? How many other weapons were there? Is it even legal to carry a weapon in the area they were at?”

Did Ja Morant Break Any Laws?

Morant is now under a police investigation in Colorado after flashing a gun on stream while reportedly in a strip club in Glendale, which is rumored to be an establishment called Shotgun Willie’s.

Possessing a gun in an establishment that serves alcohol is not a violation of the law in Colorado, according to Giffords.

However, it is illegal to possess a weapon while under the influence, although it is unknown if Morant was under the influence of anything at the time the video was filmed.

Morant is set to miss at least the next two games with the Grizzlies, but head coach Taylor Jenkins has said that there is no set time for the superstar point guard to return to the floor.