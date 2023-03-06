No Timetable For Ja Morant to Return, According to Grizzlies Coach

Videos by OutKick

There’s no set time for Ja Morant to return to the court, according to Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins.

Morant has been under fire after appearing to show off a gun while at a nightclub during a livestream.

Jenkins addressed the situation before Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

He said that Morant needs to be held accountable and that he’s made “difficult decisions and poor choices.”

It had been announced that Morant would be held out for “the next two games” after the incident first came to light.

Jenkins didn’t explain what steps Morant would have to take to get back on the court, but said “He’s definitely embracing the mistakes that he’s made but only time will tell. We’re going to support him and we’re going to hold him accountable to make those changes.”

The Memphis coach also explained that there’s “support” for Morant on the team.

“We love him, we want what’s best for him, we support him. It’s going to be a difficult process but we’ve got a great group to get through this,” Jenkins explained.

Ja Morant Has a Ways to Go

This was the only possible outcome for the Grizzlies.

While Morant did issue a statement after the gun incident, he somewhat bizarrely blamed “stress” for his behavior.

Holding him out for just two games wasn’t nearly substantial enough, given the mistake and lackluster apology.

Maront’s received support from former pros, but many fans have taken a much less forgiving view.

The Grizzlies have 19 regular season games remaining after Sunday, and it’ll be one of the NBA’s main stories to see if Morant completes whatever requirements the team has set out in time to return.

Stay tuned.