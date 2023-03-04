Memphis Grizzlies Announce Ja Morant Will Be ‘Away From The Team’ For The Next Two Games Following Gun Incident

Videos by OutKick

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced that Ja Morant will be away from the team for the next two games less than 24 hours from when a viral video surfaced showing their star player flaunting a gun on Instagram.

Below is the announcement from the team that was posted on the Grizzlies’ official social channels:

Statement from the Memphis Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/CLB2TG5nnI — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 4, 2023

On Saturday night, a new video of Morant began to surface showing the star player waving a small pistol while partying with women last night at a nightclub. Morant streamed the incident live on on his Instagram.

4kt Ja in the Skrip club wit the blicky. pic.twitter.com/mFEOvZ5MVY — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 4, 2023

After the video went viral this morning, the NBA announced that they were launching an investigation into the situation.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass: “We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating.” — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 4, 2023

Ja Morant Instagram Live gun video leads to NBA investigation and action from team

Morant, one of the NBA’s most talented young players, continues to be in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

He’s been accused of being in a vehicle with people who flashed a weapon at the Indiana Pacers, and it was also recently revealed that he allegedly punched a teenager and flashed a weapon at him.

Earlier this week, Morant did a gun celebration against the Rockets and he now has this video out that appears to show him flashing a weapon while partying.

As of this moment, the Saturday morning video was no longer up but clips of the scene and photos are still circulating online. You can see one captured by DJ Akademiks in the following tweet, which has nearly 3 million views.

It was clearly long overdue for some action to be taken — but is two games enough?

OutKick has reached out to both the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant’s agent for comment and has not heard back yet.

We will continue to update the story as more details are made available.