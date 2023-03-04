NBA Investigating Ja Morant For Now-Viral Gun Video But Will Action Be Taken?

Videos by OutKick

The NBA is reportedly investigating a now-viral video of Ja Morant that shows the Memphis Grizzlies star partying with women and flashing a small pistol while streaming on Instagram live.

The video made the rounds early Saturday morning and has since caught fire, which apparently caught the attention of NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

“We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said Saturday afternoon.

Ja Morant Instagram Live gun video leads to NBA investigation

Morant, one of the NBA’s most talented young players, continues to be in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

He’s been accused of being in a vehicle with people who flashed a weapon at the Indiana Pacers, and it was also recently revealed that he allegedly punched a teenager and flashed a weapon at him.

Earlier this week, Morant did a gun celebration against the Rockets and he now has this video out that appears to show him flashing a weapon while partying.

As of this moment, the Saturday morning video was no longer up but clips of the scene and photos are still circulating online. You can see one captured by DJ Akademiks in the following tweet, which has nearly 3 million views.

Below is a screenshot of the exact moment he flashed a gun.

It’s not known whether or not he’s in his house or at a different venue. It’s also not known if it was an old video that he decided to just now stream, which is presumably why the NBA is investigating.

It’s time for someone with authority to take action against Morant

OutKick’s David Hookstead summed up the situation perfectly in a piece earlier today.

“Morant is one of the best players in the NBA, but just can’t seem to stay out of his own way. He’s been accused of being in a vehicle with people who flashed a weapon at the Indiana Pacers, it was also recently revealed the NBA player allegedly punched a teenager and flashed a weapon to him too, he did a gun celebration Friday night against the Rockets and he now has a video out that appears to show him flashing a weapon while partying.

It’s hard to imagine that someone within the NBA’s offices or the Memphis Grizzlies won’t be stepping in and sending a message. At what point is this too much? At what point does Ja Morant finally cross the line? If this isn’t it, there might not be a line at all.”

Now we shall wait and see. Maybe the NBA finally steps up against one of the league’s precious stars.