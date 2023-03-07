Strip Club Ja Morant Reportedly Filmed Gun Video In Features Reasonable VIP Packages, Touts Female Ownership

Videos by OutKick

The strip club Ja Morant filmed his gun video at has reportedly been identified as Shotgun Willie’s in Glendale, Colorado.

The Memphis Grizzlies star is currently away from the team after filming himself flashing a gun over the weekend, and police in Glendale, Colorado are investigating him for potential violations of the law. ESPN reported the club had been identified as Shotgun Willie’s.

Police are investigating Ja Morant’s gun video. (Credit: Getty Images and Twitter)

I called the club Monday multiple times and was repeatedly hung up on. Police in Glendale also didn’t confirm or deny whether it was Shotgun Willie’s where Morant had filmed the troubling video. Pictures of the club online do appear to match the background Ja Morant’s video, but nobody has confirmed to OutKick it’s Shotgun Willie’s. Trust me, I’ve been DMing strippers left and right for the goods, but so far, no luck.

Right now, it’s only been determined by ESPN that it’s the club in question. Given the fact I’m a Big J journalist, I had to do a deep dive into everything I could find about the establishment.

What do we know about Shotgun Willie’s?

The club describes itself on itself website as “a woman-owned club for the modern gentleman,” and also adds the following details:

Debbie Dunafon opened Shotgun Willie’s in 1982, and over the last thirty years, Shotgun Willie’s has risen to become one of the top gentlemen’s clubs in the country. In all that time, we’ve never strayed from Debbie’s vision. Take care of the girls, take care of the customers. With 200 of the most beautiful performers in the country, Shotgun Willie’s does just that. We pride ourselves on operating a Gentleman’s Club the right way.

For those of you hoping to score a fun night in one of its special rooms, prices aren’t that bad. The Barrel Room, Fobs Room and Glass Room all can be reserved for drink minimums of at least $350.

Gentlemen – the modern gentleman by the club’s standards – hoping to hang out in the Fobs Room will have to spend a drink minimum of $500.

The club also doesn’t allow any poor fashion choices. The club lists a pretty strict dress code for patrons.

Judging from the video, I’m pretty sure Ja Morant might have broken a few of these. At the very least, he had a visible chain.

Colorado law doesn’t ban individuals from carrying weapons into locations that serve alcohol. However, private businesses can ban weapons and touching a weapon under the influence is illegal in Colorado. Police in Glendale told me Monday it’s also not known right now who owns the handgun.

There is nothing on its website that I can find about weapons. When I called and asked if guns are allowed, I was hung up on.

What food options might Ja Morant have had?

I must admit the food options at Shotgun Willie’s legit look awesome. The club features daily specials, including steak specials Monday through Wednesday.

The club also features a full menu of relatively priced options. For $11, you can score cheddar or truffle fries. For $18, you can get a western burger or hickory smoked wings. Not that I would ever know anything about strip club food, but these look like some tempting options.

The club gets mixed reviews.

A quick trip over to the Yelp page for Shotgun Willie’s showed mixed reviews. It currently carries a three star rating after 124 reviews.

Importantly, the top reviews are pretty positive. Whatever the fine Glendale strip club establishment has been doing, it seems to be doing it well.

One thing to note is that it’s not really clear when Ja Morant was in the club. The popular Colorado strip club closes at 2:00 am, per its website. Did it stay open late for Ja or did he come and go within business hours? That remains unclear. What we do know is OutKick will continue hunting down answers.