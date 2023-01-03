Ja Morant Sued After Allegedly Hitting Teenager During Pickup Game At Tennessee Home

Ja Morant has reportedly been sued after allegedly hitting a teenager in the face during a pickup game at his Tennessee home just outside of Memphis. The alleged incident occurred in July, according to court records.

According to TMZ, the case has since been sealed, but the alleged incident involves a 17-year-old who was playing a pickup basketball game with Morant at his Eads, Tenn. home.

According to police documents, the teenager threw a basketball at Morant and “accidentally” hit him in the face. Morant reacted by putting his chin on his shoulder and asked a bystander “should I do it to him?” This is when the teenager says Morant allegedly struck him with a “closed fist” knocking him to the ground.

The documents claim that Morant “continued sticking him while on the ground” and that another man jumped in and began hitting him as well.

Ja Morant has been sued for allegedly striking a teenager in Summer 2022. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Morant admitted to striking the teenager in the police documents, but claims he was acting in self-defense saying the teen threw the ball at him “intentionally” and “began to approach him as if he wanted to fight.” Morant also said “his brother” was involved in the altercation.

Morant told officers the teenager “made verbal threats stating he’d ‘light his house up'” as he was being escorted off the property. Morant “advised he and his family were put in fear by the statement,” according to TMZ.

The case was submitted to the district attorney’s office on October 4 and less than a month later the DA declined prosecution.