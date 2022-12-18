Ja Morant FaceTimes With Fans Who Got Him Ejected

Ja Morant: a man of the people.

The Memphis Grizzlies’ star point guard was ejected Saturday night for chatting with some fans sitting courtside. The ejection left both Morant and the fans stunned, but he gave them a double thumbs up as he headed to the locker room.

Here is the moment Ja Morant was ejected from tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/eSm5xb0qvx — Bally Sports: Grizzlies (@GrizzOnBally) December 18, 2022

But the conversation didn’t stop there. Morant called up his father Tee Morant and asked him to hand the fans the phone so that he could thank them for their support.

Ja Morant was ejected for talking to a fan & then FaceTimed his dad during the game to tell the fan it’s not her fault 😂 pic.twitter.com/ksmCOmWuFS — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 18, 2022

“They came to support us. They came to watch us play,” Ja said. “I don’t care about getting fined.”

Morant didn’t reveal what he said to the fans, but he didn’t mince any words about referee Ray Acosta.

“I got my first tech for saying I got hit in my f*cking face,” Morant told reporters after the game. “And then I get another tech for talking with a fan for him (Acosta) being in my conversation again. I feel like when these fans came here, went online to buy tickets, it didn’t say (Ray’s) name to come watch.”

Crew chief John Gobble said Morant received the first technical foul for “profanity directed at an official.”

The Oklahoma City Thunder went on to beat the Grizz 115-109.

Fans react after Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is ejected during the Thunder game. (Alonzo Adams-USA Today Sports)

Morant Was Also Ejected On December 1

With 1:22 left in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Morant received a technical foul and was tossed from the game. The 2020 Rookie of the Year scored 24 points in the 109-101 loss.

Morant earned himself a $35,000 fine for getting angry at the ref and refusing to leave the court “in a timely manner.”

The NBA later said in a release that Morant used “inappropriate language toward a game official.” Déjà vu, anyone?

After the latest incident, the 23-year-old was asked if he felt he was being singled out.

“I don’t know. Probably so,” he said. “Probably don’t like me.”

No, probably not. But the fans probably do.