Police Reports Accuse Ja Morant Of Threatening Teenager With Gun After Allegedly Hitting Him During Pickup Game

A report surfaced in January that Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant had been sued after allegedly hitting a teenager in the face during a pickup basketball game outside of his home in July 2022. Now, new police reports accuse the 23-year-old of threatening the teenager with a gun after the altercation.

According to police documents, the 17-year-old teenager threw a basketball at Morant and “accidentally” hit him in the face. Morant allegedly reacted by putting his chin on his shoulder and asked a bystander “should I do it to him?” This is when the teenager says Morant allegedly struck him with a “closed fist” that knocked him to the ground.

The documents claim that Morant “continued sticking him while on the ground” and that another man jumped in and began hitting him as well.

According to police reports obtained by The Washington Post, the teenager told detectives from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office that, after the fight, Morant went into his house and came out with a gun visible in the waistband of his pants with one hand on the weapon.

The alleged threat involving a gun was not mentioned in the initial report about the altercation.

The Post’s report also alleges that Morant “threatened” security at a Memphis mall four days before the altercation at his home. A member of Morant’s group allegedly shoved the security director in the head.

Morant admitted to striking the teenager, but claims he was acting in self-defense saying the teen threw the ball at him “intentionally” and “began to approach him as if he wanted to fight.”

Morant’s agent, Jim Tanner, told The Post that the allegation involving a gun has been fully investigated.

“Any and every allegation involving a firearm has been fully investigated and could not be corroborated. This includes the NBA investigation last month, in which they found no evidence,” Tanner said. The incident with the teenage boy, Tanner said, “was purely self-defense. Again, after this was fully investigated by law enforcement, they came to the decision not to charge Ja with any crime.”

The case was submitted to the district attorney’s office on October 4, 2022, but the DA declined prosecution.