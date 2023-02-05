Ja Morant’s Entourage Reportedly Tried To Intimidate Pacers Staff Members With A Red-Laser Sight Gun

Videos by OutKick

Idiocy often leads to publicity. And let’s just say Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will be getting tons of coverage from the media …

File this under “too crazy to be true” as the NBA is reportedly investigating Morant for threatening members of the Indiana Pacers after a heated contest by taunting personnel and flashing them with a red-dot laser sight, believed to be attached to a gun at the time of the harassment.

As reported by The Athletic, after the Jan. 29 game, Morant and his posse allegedly pulled up to Pacers players and personnel to trash-talk the visiting team at FedExForum’s loading area after a Memphis win.

Were Morant And Co. Packing Heat?

The beef had stemmed from an in-game incident where Morant’s father, Tee, and an associate named David Pack started jawing off at Pacers players. The associate, Pack, stepped onto the court during the verbal spat and was escorted out of the game.

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Ja, Pack and other associates waited in two separate vehicles after the game to confront the Pacers team as it boarded the bus.

At first, the altercation began with a verbal dispute that lasted between 15 to 20 minutes. Guys from Morant’s camp were heard shouting, “Come get this” and prodding the Pacers staff with the sense that matters could go quickly go south.

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

After one of the vehicles sped up toward the bus and left the lot, the SUV carrying Ja and other associates pulled up to members of the Pacers coaching staff and flashed a red-dot laser on them before leaving.

According to a Pacers security member, the red-dot sight was believed to be attached to a gun.

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

“That’s 100 percent a gun,” he attested.

Grave Danger

An investigation was launched by the NBA after two anonymous Pacers coaches reported the incident. They refrained from using their real identities because of fear of a follow-up threat from members of Morant’s crew.

“We felt that we were in grave danger,” one of the unnamed coaches said.

The NBA concluded that the altercation did occur between the team and Morant and his company but that no conclusive proof of a weapon was discovered.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins commented on the report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Toronto Raptors. Jenkins said that the matter is being dealt with internally and that the team has been compliant with the NBA’s investigation.

Leading up to tip-off, Morant was declared out for the contest because of a “wrist injury.” He recorded 27 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds in the matchup in Memphis’ 112-100 win over Indiana.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)