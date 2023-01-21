All hell broke loose Friday night between Shannon Sharpe, members of the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant’s dad.

Following the second quarter buzzer going off against the Lakers on the road, the sides squared off in an incredibly heated courtside screaming match.

Dillon Brooks, Ja Morant, Steven Adams and Ja’s dad Tee were all involved in confronting the former NFL superstar. Security eventually cooled the situation, and took Sharpe away during halftime, according to ESPN.

ESPN video of Shannon and the Grizz + Tee Morant pic.twitter.com/wSbKc1jLz1 — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) January 21, 2023

Another angle shows Shannon Sharpe and Ja Morant’s Tee really letting the verbal shots fly during the exchange.

During halftime, Shannon Sharpe told ESPN the following about what happened:

They didn’t want this smoke, Dave. They do all that talking and jockeying and I ain’t about that jockeying. It started with Dillon Brooks. I said he was too small to guard LeBron. He said, ‘F*ck me’. I said, ‘F*ck you’ back. He started to come at me, and I said, ‘You don’t want these problems.’ And then Ja came out of nowhere talking. He definitely didn’t want these problems. Then the dad came and he obviously didn’t want no problems. But I wanted anything they had. Don’t let these fools fool you now.

Everything turned out to be okay with Shannon Sharpe and everyone else.

The “Undisputed” host later returned for the second half, which does seem a bit odd. Does anyone think any regular person would be allowed to return after a situation like that? We all know the answer and it’s no.

Tee Morant and Sharpe also eventually made up at the end of the third quarter and everything was eventually fine.

“Shannon didn’t do anything. Hey, he was doing like we do in South Carolina. We talk our sh*t … South Carolina, stand up,” Tee explained to ESPN after cooler heads prevailed and tensions disappeared. In fact, Tee and Shannon appeared to be all smiles after the altercation.

Shannon Sharpe and Tee Morant talk after a massive verbal altercation Friday night. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

While the Grizzlies didn’t get a win, at least they put on a show with Shannon Sharpe courtside. It was definitely one of the most bizarre moments we’ve seen so far this season.