Interest in Zach Wilson’s Jersey Has Skyrocketed After Rumor He Hooked Up With His Mom’s Best Friend

Zach Wilson‘s ex-girlfriend Abbey Gile really thought she had the New York Jets quarterback bent over a barrel when she said that he had hooked up with his mom’s best friend. She couldn’t have been more wrong about that.

The rumor has been nothing but good for the second-year quarterback. It has lifted Wilson’s standing with everyone from Jets fans, to fellow athletes, and even legendary adult film stars.

We can’t forget about the memes. The memes have been churning out almost nonstop since the rumor hit and they’re spectacular. Bottom line is Wilson has gained fans all over the country.

A recent graphic showing the search interest for Wilson’s jersey proves it.

The map breaks down the searches for Wilson’s jersey, which you can clearly see have skyrocketed, by which states have shown a high interest, a low interest, or don’t have enough data to track.

The search interest for "Zach Wilson Jersey" was off the chain this week 😂 pic.twitter.com/TtUr54CCFR — Bleav (@BleavNetwork) July 15, 2022

Now the graphic doesn’t show whether or not the increased interest in Wilson’s Jets jersey has resulted in an increase in sales, but it wouldn’t surprise me any to see a spike in sales for this week as well.

I have a strong feeling that there are going to be a lot of “Broadway Zach” jerseys in stadiums around the league this season. And for good reason.

Whether or not he actually hooked up with his mom’s best friend doesn’t even matter at this point. If the rumor is true, it doesn’t even matter if we ever find out who the best friend is.

His ex said, it’s helped burn through an entire week (likely more) of the offseason, and Wilson’s cougar conquering legend was born.

Everything else, including a bump in jersey sales, is a bonus for Wilson. There are worse things you could have spread about you on the internet.

Zach’s going to be just fine…