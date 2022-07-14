Zach Wilson’s Street Cred Explodes Amongst Athletes For Allegedly Sleeping With His Mom’s Best Friend

If Abbey Gile, the angry ex-girlfriend of Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, thought dropping a rumor of Zach sleeping with one of his mom’s best friends was going to destroy the guy, she couldn’t have been more wrong.

It was one of the worst calculations in getting back at an ex in dating history.

An outside observer with no connection to the NFL or Wilson told Outkick: “The best part is this ex-girlfriend thought she was maligning him. She simply does not understand how men work. At all.”

This is perfectly illustrated by the response to Zach Wilson’s first public statement on the rumor.

“Took the boys to @gozzerranchclub in Idaho before camp! Poor cell service…what I miss?” the quarterback wrote Wednesday on Instagram.

It didn’t take long before the likes of U.S. soccer hero Christian Pulisic was chiming in. Donovan Mitchell got in on the action. So did NFL rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett and 49ers QB Trey Lance.

Even Janet Gretzky is a fan of this guy.

It’s not going out on a huge limb to say that Abbey Gile accusing Zach Wilson of sleeping with his mom’s best friend just might be the best thing to happen to the second-year quarterback who was just 3-10 and completed just 55.6% of his throws.

All of a sudden big blue checkmark athletes are rooting for the guy and have officially jumped on the bandwagon. The guy suddenly has street cred over this.

Let this be a lesson to all of you ladies out there who think cougar-chasing is going to ruin a guy’s career. In the case of a 22-year-old NFL quarterback, it’s looked at as a power move. It’s a no laying up move. It’s a move that creates legends.

But while all the elite athletes are having a blast with this story, Zach’s mom just wants all of this to stop.

“A bunch of unnecessary drama. Apparently football needs to start 🙄,” Lisa wrote Wednesday.



Yes, it does.

Just wait until you guys see the content Jets fans create out of this summer drama. You’re about to see a bigger concentration of personalized ‘MILF Hunter’ jerseys than at any other point in NFL history.

And buckle up if Zach and the Jets have any sort of success in the AFC East. Cougar-gate isn’t even close to being over. Zach’s current girlfriend, Nicolette Dellanno, hasn’t even weighed in on this drama yet. There are plenty of angles yet to come.