TikTok Star Nicolette Dellanno Identified As Zach Wilson’s New Mystery Blonde Friend

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s Summer of Fun seems to include a new mystery blonde friend named Nicolette Dellanno, according to Internet sleuths who connected the dots after the two were spotted by cameras at Wednesday’s Yankees game.

Dellanno, who boasts 253k TikTok followers and a growing list of supporters on Instagram, was first spotted with the Jets gunslinger in a Memorial Day Weekend photo dump from Sophia Culpo, whose boyfriend is Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

According to Internet sleuths, Zach Wilson and TikTok star Nicolette Dellanno have been spending quality time together. Twitter / Sophia Culpo Instagram

Zach and his new friend were hand-in-hand at the Yankees game with fellow members of the Jets who’ve been team-building by hitting the bars, swimming and catching a ballgame as a unit.

Just so we’re clear, this is indeed a new blonde for Wilson, who broke off things with girlfriend Abby Gile in January when both scrubbed their Instagram accounts and moved on with life.

Enter Dellanno.

why is Zach Wilson being forced to do the wave so funny to me pic.twitter.com/WRaJPlSwGj — Madyson (@Majorleaguemadd) June 16, 2022

As an expert on how this usually goes for NFL quarterbacks and new ‘friends’, it feels like this one will follow the typical pattern. There’s the initial team-building exercises, followed by the initial appearance to alert the tabloids that there’s live-action and then that’s typically followed up with a trip to an island.

Smart money has these two on a couples party trip to the Bahamas with Berrios and Culpo before training camp. Players now have the summer off as minicamp is over and now is the time to strike before getting serious in mid-to-late July.

As a 22-year-old quarterback sitting on a massive $35 million guaranteed contract, this is where you step in and order up the private jet. The sleeping arrangements. The fun.

Will we see Dellanno on this summer’s tropical trip? If I were a betting man, I’m taking ‘YES’ on the moneyline.