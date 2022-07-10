Zach Wilson’s Ex Claims He Had Relationship With His Mom’s Best Friend

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has had himself a busy offseason, his first in the NFL. Back in January, he and his then-girlfriend Abbey Gile appeared to have called it quits.

They did the whole Instagram scrub and everything.

In June, Wilson was spotted at a New York Yankees game with a new blonde, who was later identified as TikTok star Nicolette Dellanno. They appeared to be enjoying each other’s company.

why is Zach Wilson being forced to do the wave so funny to me pic.twitter.com/WRaJPlSwGj — Madyson (@Majorleaguemadd) June 16, 2022

Fast forward to this weekend and some interesting information about what Wilson might have been up to that led to him to go from Gile to Dellanno. It all started with rumors about Wilson’s ex, and his former best friend and BYU roommate Dax Milne.

Milne, a Washington Commanders wide receiver, is rumored to be in a relationship with Gile now and according to the rumors it cost him a friendship with Wilson. Someone commented on the rumor that Gile was a “homie hopper.”

She said Wilson was the real homie hopper

Gile saw the comment and left one of her own. She called Wilson was the real homie hopper and claimed he was sleeping with his mom’s best friend.

It’s not known if that’s the reason Wilson and Gile ended up breaking up or if the alleged relationship with his mom’s best friend came after their split.

What is known is that Twitter was thoroughly entertained by the newly revealed gossip.

it brings me no joy to report that……..



Zach Wilson has that dawg in him. pic.twitter.com/0bjqxj7cnz — bo (tonesetter) 🧳 (@tezah__) July 10, 2022

Zach Wilson is the MF GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/VAD3MVGnEI — King Bunny  (@notkingbunny) July 10, 2022

THATS MY QUARTERBACK — SC (@samerC14) July 10, 2022

jets winning the division next year… the legend of milfhunter wilson begins — sapphic wasian boy (@screennamexxi) July 10, 2022

MY QUARTERBACK — Blubber🐢🐢 (@AndrewSpinz) July 10, 2022

Zach already with MVP tendencies — JUGG (@King_Jugg) July 10, 2022

Zach Wilson is gonna go on an all time tear with the NJ mom population https://t.co/Kz7L78LMyF — zack k (@imrealangry) July 10, 2022

Zach Wilson pulling up to the first day of camp and his teammates hearing the news pic.twitter.com/sLzSi7zxQ1 — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) July 10, 2022

The uSTADIUM app posts are too much 😂 pic.twitter.com/sAB5n43pK8 — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) July 10, 2022

And just like that the legend of “Broadway Zach” is born. Who knew the quiet guy from BYU had this kind of offseason in him?

Wilson is preparing for a much-needed improvement on his 13-game performance as a rookie. He went 3-10 in those 13 games, missed time with an injury and threw for only 9 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.

Unfortunately, it looks like Gile has deactivated her Instagram account. Here’s a look at his current girlfriend.