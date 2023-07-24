Instagram Star Maddie Hope Is A Huge Panthers Fan, Tom Brady’s One-Night Stand & Deshaun Watson Throws A Dart

Videos by OutKick

Ya’ll feel that? Freshly mowed grass. Crisp white lines. Whistles blaring. Dan Campbell doing up-downs like a lunatic. Maddie Hope looking at the stars one final night before camp opens up across the NFL.

Yeah, we feel it, don’t we?

Summer vacation is over. The calendar may still say July, but I ain’t buying it. It’s football season. It’s here. Everybody is pretty much practicing today, social media teams are sending out silly slow-mo videos of passes I could make and declaring Player x “him,” and all the regulars are back for the studio shows.

Looking at you, Good Morning Football.

We’re 10 days away from the first kickoff of 2023, and that means summer is over. Sorry, that’s just how it works.

Now, does Tom Brady miss this time of year? Doesn’t look like it AT ALL. Our man is on an absolute rebound bender right now and my guess is football is the last thing on his mind. Love this version of Tom. Needed it.

Let’s see — who else should we check in on today? Obviously, Bama fan Maddie Hope, who continues to be a pistol. We’ll get to Brady, too.

Oh yeah, Deshaun Watson! The creepiest QB in all the land checked in over the weekend with an absolute DART. You’ll see.

We’ve also got a couple dueling uniform reveals that has all of Twitter (X?) turned on, Colin Cowherd learns about MLB trade rules on air and the NY Times is scared of a little heat.

Mask up, baby!

Grab a couple shots of whiskey and humor me for a few minutes today. After all, it’s my final Nightcaps of the week because I’m off to New Orleans after this, so you owe me at least five minutes of your undivided attention.

Class is in session!

Maddie Hope enjoys the stars on Training Camp eve

We’re not screwing around, so let’s dive in with Bama fan Maddie Hope.

Hope, who is relatively new to the OutKick scene, appears to be gearing up for a big fall. She’s Alabama’s No. 1 fan, sends out heater after heater on both Instagram and TikTok, and seems like she’s gonna fit in just fine around here.

And guess what? She’s officially declared her allegiance to the Carolina Panthers this season. I imagine it has a lot to do with a certain rookie QB who’s out of Alabama, but who knows.

Regardless, she’s rested up and ready to get this season started. Let’s roll.

Tom Brady is an absolute dog

Bama fan Maddie Hope is now Carolina Maddie until further notice. Plan accordingly.

Speaking of fans of the NFL, we obviously have to talk about Tom Brady today. The GOAT is back in the news after being caught (allegedly) making out with model Irina Shayk during their one-night stand over the weekend, which may make her just the latest in Tom’s rebound effort.

Earlier this month, the Brady-Kim Kardashian rumors melted the internet, and we even got some visual confirmation of them a few days later. We’re still monitoring that situation closely.

Right before these Irina rumors hit the internet Monday, we also had some chatter regarding Tom Brady and … supermodel Emily Ratajkowski!

“At one point, she was dancing seductively in front of him,” a source told In Touch of Ratajkowski’s horny attempts toward Brady at Michael Rubin’s party. The same source said Brady was “torn” between Emily and Kim K all night.

“Everyone was wondering: Which one will he choose?”

Now, you can add Irina Shayk to poor Tom’s dilemma. We have a real Sophie’s Choice situation on our hands right now.

Thoughts and Prayers up for Tom Brady. Who ya got? A, B or C?

Irina Shayk, Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski.

Deshaun Watson is in for a huge year if this video is any indication

Goodness that’s a tough one. I think I’m going … Emily! Seems like she’s Kim without the drama. Could be wrong, though. Keep us posted, Tom!

PS: Brady definitely has a type, right? Pretty obvious when you see the evidence presented to you like that.

Now, back to the actual gridiron and an actual active NFL QB: Deshaun Watson.

It was a tough year for everyone’s favorite signal-caller last season, which is a real shame because he’s such a likeable guy.

I mean, how can you root against this:

Watson blames the media for the “narrative” of at least 25 women suing him for sexual harassment and abuse.



Zero remorse. So much for the league-mandated counseling, treatment and clinicians. pic.twitter.com/4lDNQZmBkZ — Stephen Andress (@StephenAndress1) July 23, 2023

Okeeeeeeedokee, Deshaun! Whatever you say, big guy. I hate the media as much as anyone, but blaming them for at least 25 women suing you for sexual assault is an absolutely wild take.

Good luck this year, though. Keep throwing darts like this and I think you guys have a real shot:

Jets and Titans both turn Twitter X on

Absolute cannon with insane accuracy there from Deshaun Watson. He’s a modern day Chad Pennington.

Shockingly, that post went viral over the weekend because it’s just so dumb. Whatever social media intern thought that was a good post to fire off has most certainly been fired.

And hey! Look who the first comment is under the post:

Why does he look so relaxed? 🤔 — Sean Joseph (@sjoseph_sports) July 23, 2023

Sean Jo! OutKick simply can’t be contained at this point. What a rocket ship.

While we’re no the subject of Twitter — is it still Twitter or is it now Twitter X? — let’s check out a couple pornographic jersey reveals today from the Jets and Titans:

Coming this season: the Jets Legacy White Uniform, to be worn Week 1 and Week 4. pic.twitter.com/00Gn2t3w76 — Woody Johnson (@woodyjohnson4) July 24, 2023

I’m an absolute sucker for alternate throwback uniforms. The red Patriots ones, both the white and aqua Dolphins ones, old-school Seahawks unis … they’re all so electric.

Fine. You know what time it is!

Dolphins aqua (duh) Titans (yep, immediately No. 2) Seahawks (see below) Patriots (the Brady game in the snow against the Titans is iconic)

The @Seahawks are bringing it back to the '90s with the throwbacks. ⏪ pic.twitter.com/0qOWe5p5Cz — NFL (@NFL) July 19, 2023

Remember that time Tom Brady threw FIVE TDs in the 2nd quarter of a snow game?



Surely Titans fans do.



(via @nflthrowback)pic.twitter.com/PNeyz9yc4U — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) May 20, 2020

Woke NY Times, baffled Colin Cowherd and Luke Combs is the man

You think Tom Brady and Irina watched that highlight over the weekend? Bet your ass they did!

Let’s now kick this thing into high gear so we can all get back to breaking down Panthers practice film with Maddie Hope.

Speaking of NFL practices … I sure hope those fellas out there stay hydrated. Don’t know if you’ve heard, but it is HOT across the US of A lately, so much so that the Woke New York Times is worried about your health:

So you want to go outside — despite the heat, heavy rainfall and poor air quality affecting millions this summer. Here’s how to determine whether it’s safe to leave the house. https://t.co/dBNLkUa8wD — NYT Health (@NYTHealth) July 22, 2023

Heat, flooding and wildfire smoke have made for treacherous conditions. Use this guide to determine when it’s safe to head out and when you should stay home.

You’ve GOT to be kidding me. This is parody, right? Has to be. The NY Times — the woke garbage that told us how scary COVID was for years — is now passing out handy dandy guides that will help Americans determine whether it’s safe to leave the house or not.

We’re good, guys, Thanks. I’ve lived in Florida my entire life and I can promise you this ain’t a new thing. It’s hot. We get it. We’ll be OK, I promise. How many people a day just drop dead because the heat index is above 100?

My guess is that number is somewhere between 0 and 1? Maybe less? Idiots.

Speaking of!

Colin Cowherd and Jason McIntyre discuss whether the Angels should trade Shohei Ohtani for draft picks (MLB teams aren’t allowed to trade draft picks)

pic.twitter.com/h4jpAMgGbT — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 22, 2023

Hilarious. Honestly, I didn’t know that either and I’m way more of a baseball guy than Colin is, so he gets a pass on this one from me.

Now, if he could just stop the Tua hate once in a while I think we’d be on to something, but Tua-Hate drives ratings so I get it.

Also, anyone remember this legendary Cowherd moment?

Watch the whole thing if you want, but I’m gonna warn you now, it’s painful. Also, has Colin aged 20 years since he left ESPN? Jarring image.

Finally, this Luke Combs moment from over the weekend went viral. Can’t imagine why. Tissue time!

Jennifer Lopez turns 54 today

Good stuff, Luke. Remember when the Washington Post tried to say his wildly popular take on Fast Car was somehow racist? Good times.

They truly are the worst. Well, them and the Times, I guess. What a Woke Battle!

OK, that’s all for today. I have New Orleans prep to start. For those of you familiar with the area, feel free to send some suggestions. I don’t want to die. I’ll provide that as the caveat and leave the rest a blank slate for you all.

Now let’s go have a night (week). Happy birthday, Jennifer Lopez!

