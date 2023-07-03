Maddie Hope Hits The Lake, Danica Patrick Shows Off Horsepower, John Daly Wins A BMW & LSU Gymnast Takes A Swim

Videos by OutKick

What’s the old saying? I’m heading down on the third to grab a fifth for the fourth? Always a crowd-pleaser. Well, that and ‘Bama fan Maddie Hope, but in two very different ways.

Hello to everyone reading this! And God bless you for doing so on a holiday Monday night. I wouldn’t blame you a bit if you checked out hours ago and decided you didn’t need a Nightcap today.

Seems like a foolish decision to forego one with Fourth of July mere hours away, but to each his own. I get it. You have to pace yourselves.

When I left you last Friday, I was on the verge of buying a house. Here we are, three days later, and I went ahead and did it. And buddy, let me tell you, no amount of alcohol is gonna counter the stress that comes with it.

I’m not even talking about the fact that I now have to sell my house in the next 45 days and hope all 17 accounts I have line up perfectly with the money I’m now on the hook for. Nope.

I’m talking about the phone calls. The nonstop phone calls.

I guess the bank had to run my credit over the weekend, which evidently triggered every single mortgage company in the state of Florida that I was buying a house. As of noon today — NOON — I’d already received 43 calls from random companies asking me to use them.

That’s not a joke. That’s not hyperbole. Forty three. I have never been so angry in my life. The amount of yelling I’ve done already today just can’t be healthy. I’m usually pretty annoyed to begin with on a Monday, but this is next level. It’s gonna be a loooooooong month-and-a-half.

Buckle up.

Oh yeah, Nightcaps! Let’s just get to it. I’ve got Maddie Hope, Danica Patrick, Olivia Dunne’s teammate Elena Arenas and some others on deck.

Batter up.

Instagram star Maddie Hope checks back in

I know Screencaps introduced ya’ll to Maddie Hope a few weeks back, but I don’t feel too bad stealing her for this one.

Here’s some inside baseball for everyone …

I was actually going to use Maddie for a Nightcaps the exact same day Joe used her for Screencaps. True story. We hadn’t even talked about it. I just woke up and saw she was featured in Screencaps that morning and was stunned. What are the odds!? Great minds, I reckon.

Anyway, all that to say she checked back in on social media this weekend and showed everyone how great her summer is going.

PS: I’ve received two more calls since the intro. That brings us to 45.

Danica Patrick shows off incredible horse power

Good to have you on Nightcaps, Maddie Hope! Hope you enjoy it here as much as you did Screencaps. Stay cool!

PS: just received another one. That’s 46. This one came all the way from Detroit!

Let’s now leave the Motor City and head across the pond to check in on Danica Patrick’s European vacation.

Danica, how’s it going?

Looks like she’s doing just fine over there! Glad to see it.

Danica Patrick has been on just an unreal summer heater lately, lighting up Instagram with a couple rockets from across the pond. By my count we’ve now had three A-listers — including Danica, Heidi Klum and Olivia Dunne — hit up Europe so far this summer.

Not a great look for America. Tread lightly, Europe.

And, right on cue, I just got No. 47. You can see how this would be annoying, right?

John Daly scores a new BMW!

Back to the states with perhaps the greatest American of all time, John Daly.

Can’t even begin to imagine how our man celebrates the Fourth of July, but I’m sure it’s perfect. Anything he touches turns to gold, including his brand new BMW!

Glad John Daly finally caught a break in life.

Incredible. What a life. What a specimen.

As is tradition around here, we don’t bring up John Daly without re-posting an all-time moment:

Back to the Future turns 38 today

We’re gonna hop in our DeLorean and speed this baby up earlier than usual today. After all, it is Fourth of July Eve.

And would you look at that! We hit 88 MPH exactly 38 years ago today. That’s right. Back to the Future — one of the greatest trilogies of all time — debuted on this day back in 1985.

Unreal soundtrack, unreal cast, incredible plot. Obviously we all know about Michael J. Fox by now, and it does make me sad. But he’s still a damn fighter to this day, and he deserves some appreciation.

And by the way, the second one is obviously the best one. Sorry. Non-negotiable. The third one is still good but the worst of the three, and the first one is a classic. But I’d take Part II over the rest any day of the week.

Insane ending. What a twist:

Is the BTTF theme the most recognizable of all time? It’s a legit question. I think between Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, Terminator, and Back to the Future, there’s a real discussion there.

I think you’d have to throw in Harry Potter and Halloween, too. It’s a tough call, but we don’t ride the fence here!

Star Wars Indy Back to the Future Halloween

There. I did it. You’re welcome.

Aaaaaaaand just got No. 48. Hey, at least they gave me a little bit of a break that time.

Opening the mailbag

Coupe quickies on the way out.

Been a while since we checked the mail, so let’s do it now since tomorrow’s a federal holiday.

From Ryan:

At breakfast this morning I heard a woman at the table next to me actually order a Diet Pepsi. Not ask for something and get told they have Pepsi products, but actually ask for Diet Pepsi as a first choice. Foul.

I appreciate your night caps work, although I have to take strong exception to the last crusade being the best Indians Jones movie. Raiders or die!

Man, I’m sorry Ryan. You were so close to being right before that last part. Oh well!

The Diet Pepsi part is from last week’s ‘Caps when I told you the WHO was coming after out Diet Cokes now and saying they cause cancer. Tough pill to swallow for an avid DC guy like myself.

I also told you that you weren’t allowed to be here if you drank Diet Pepsi, because it’s truly one of the most disgusting drinks on the planet. Can’t imagine voluntarily ordering that. ‘Foul’ is right.

The problem with Raiders, to me, is the pace. It starts slow and takes a while to get there. The music is also not nearly as good. I know it’s the first of a series, and by the time we got to Last Crusade everything was buttoned up, but still. LC is excellent from start to finish, so I have to give it the upper hand.

PS: I also told you guys last week that this latest Indy movie would do better than the critics think because critics are awful people. And, right on cue, it’s sitting at 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

See? I’m not just all Maddie Hope videos around here. I do know what I’m talking about once in a while.

LSU gymnast Elena Arenas takes us into the Fourth of July

That being said, here’s Olivia Dunne’s underappreciated teammate, Elena Arenas, taking us into the holiday.

Have a great Fourth of July, everyone. Thanks for making this little column so much damn fun to write.

Let’s go have a day.

