Heidi Klum And Danica Patrick Are In A European Content War

Heidi Klum and Danica Patrick are seemingly in a race to see who can outdo who during their respective overseas trips, and it’s coming down to the wire.

Normally, you’d assume Danica would win this one in a landslide with her NASCAR and IndyCar background, but little did she know that Heidi rented out a speedboat.

Game on, from Italy.

Danica Patrick and Heidi Klum continue oversea content benders

Talk about a late push. Goodness gracious, what a few weeks for Heidi Klum.

She’s been in Italy for a while with her husband, and the ex-Sports Illustrated model has obviously kept the US of A up to date on their doings.

She took in the views from Venice last week, hit up Paris a few days later and now she’s out piloting speedboats like she’s Indiana Jones in Last Crusade. Let’s hope this trip goes better than that one.

Anyway, while Heidi’s been doing her thing, Danica Patrick has been on a European heater of her own.

OutKick’s Joe Kinsey has documented it from Day 1, including her latest post discussing tan lines, Italian boys, and wine.

We’re literally days into this summer adventure and the former Indy and NASCAR driver is already bikini’d up most days and suckin’ down wine with Italian guys who know how to party and enjoy the ocean,” Joe wrote earlier this week.

Danica, of course, then checked in with this little number, which came on the heels of a little rock yoga.

It’s a neck-and-neck battle right now, with the checkers coming up. Who ya got?

Danica Patrick or Heidi Klum?

Strap in.