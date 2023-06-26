Danica Patrick Destroys Europe: Part 2

Videos by OutKick

I gave you guys fair warning.

The minute I saw the news that 41-year-old Danica Patrick was spending the summer in Europe was the minute I went on high alert across all social media platforms (Instagram) because I had a very good feeling Danica would be getting loose on this trip.

We’re literally days into this summer adventure and the former Indy and NASCAR driver is already bikini’d up most days and suckin’ down wine with Italian guys who know how to party and enjoy the ocean.

“Those tan lines,” Danica wrote on Instagram Monday clearly understanding how to escalate her content game on this trip. “Thank you Italian boys for being my videographer and have a lot of extra wine,” she added.

Oh hell yeah, let’s party!

“..,now… the next 6 week adventure begins. First stop, Montréal…. None after are in this country either. 😜 🇨🇦 🇬🇷 🇲🇨 🇮🇹 🇪🇸 🇭🇺,” Danica wrote last week as she headed to Europe for a summer that will include her Sky Sports hosting duties for the F1 race on July 23 in Budapest.

Until then, it’s wine, blue water, sun, yoga sessions with her fellow yogis and time to have a huge content summer.

By Monday afternoon, Danica had left behind her “Italian boys” and headed for London, possibly to do some work for Sky Sports.