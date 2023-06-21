Danica Patrick Hops Into A Caution Flag Bikini To Start Her European Vacation

Videos by OutKick

Danica Patrick has officially joined the 2023 Summer of the Bikini revolution started by Elizabeth Hurley.

The 41-year-old retired race car driver is in Europe for the first day of summer and, as expected, she put on her racing suit — a yellow two-piece — and headed straight to the beach as part of her European summer vacation.

This isn’t just any vacation. She’s pretty much spending the rest of the summer overseas soaking up the sights, the sounds and the salt water.

“Been a fun few weeks at home with the fam in Indy! It’s 3 weeks down and now… the next 6 week adventure begins. First stop, Montréal…. None after are in this country either. 😜 🇨🇦 🇬🇷 🇲🇨 🇮🇹 🇪🇸 🇭🇺” Patrick wrote last week as she was about to leave on her trip.

via Danica Patrick / Instagram

It won’t all be beaches and yoga with her girlfriends. This is also a working trip for Danica. She’s working F1 races for Sky Sports and noted on Instagram this week that she’ll vacation until her next race assignment on July 23 in Budapest.

What a year it’s been for Danica. It was around this time last year that the former Indy and NASCAR driver revealed she had her breast implants removed. Since then, she’s had a career rejuvenation. The bad mojo from the fake cans seems to have disappeared and now this woman seems to be working more, in the public eye a little more and having much more fun than she has in the last decade.

She took up bikini golfing. She’s shared stories of her psychedelic trips. There’s a new podcast show that’s driving the lib libs nuts. And she’s had a bunch of crazy fun with her girlfriends.

It took Danica some time to become fun again after the Ricky Stenhouse Jr. relationship…and the Aaron Rodgers relationship…but here we are with Danica seemingly ready to tear up Europe this summer.

Buckle up.