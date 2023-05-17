Danica Patrick Discovers Secret To Golf: ‘Barefoot & Bikinis’

Videos by OutKick

Danica Patrick is back to hitting the links after a big weekend at Miami F1, and she’s returned to the tee box with some new perspective.

The secret to golf? Letting it rip in nothing but her bare feet and a bikini.

And here I was thinking it was keeping my head on the same plane throughout.

Danica Patrick continues to up her golf game

What are we thinking? Is Danica on to something or full of crap?

Our girl has been dipping her bare toes into the golf world for months now, and appears to be getting better every time out.

She hit the driving range for the first time ever — allegedly — back in February, and then showed off a couple sweet new drives off the tee in March.

Between all that, she’s also been plugging away in the content world, because post-racing Danica Patrick never sleeps.

She’s continued to make waves on her podcast — while also coming out as very anti-vax — and even gave us a little insight into her past trips down Ayahuasca Lane with Aaron Rodgers.

As if that wasn’t enough, Patrick then showed up at Miami’s F1 event earlier this month in a pink skirt that ran a couple fast-laps through all of our brains.

And now, as she said, she’s back on the course grinding away in a bikini. Could the video be a little closer, a little brighter and a little clearer? Sure. But we’ll take her word for it.