Danica Patrick Claims She’s Never Golfed And Wants You To Rate Her Swing, But I’m Not Buying It

Danica Patrick hit the driving range for what she claims was the first time Saturday morning, and the former NASCAR driver would like you to weigh in on her swing.

Didn’t think we’d spend our Saturdays analyzing Danica Patrick’s backswing and hip rotation – at least on the golf course – but here we are.

So, have at it!

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick takes up golf, allegedly

Well, thoughts?

I’m gonna be honest with you – and I know this pissed off the Hunt family earlier this week but I don’t care – I’m calling BS on this being Danica Patrick’s first time swinging a golf club.

Sorry, but I ain’t buying it.

I know she’s an athletic specimen and is big into yoga and stretching, but you don’t roll out of bed and hit relatively decent stingers like that on Day 1. And you know what?

If those were Danica’s first iron swings, I may have to quit the game of golf forever. I’ve been playing here and there for the better part of a decade and it’s still anyone’s guess where my ball’s going.

Sometimes it’s flush and straight as an arrow, most times I’m angrily slugging down Busch Lights in the woods looking for my Noodle.

Danica Patrick has traded in the beach for the golf course.

Anyway, while the one iron shot was decent, the driver needs some work. Little chunky off the tee, Danica. Decent stance, though. She has the shoulder tilt down, but her front leg needs a little work.

That swing looked way more like a beginners swing, so maybe this was her first time cranking pearls into the abyss? I don’t know, I’m still not sold.

PS: this comment from David on Danica’s post made me laugh.

