College Golfer Lilia Schneider Starts Revenge Tour, Yuengling Crushes Bud Light With Fourth Of July Cans & Wendy Peffercorn Still Has It

Strap in tight, grab your driver and let’s hit some rockets into the Fourth of July weekend like Lilia Schneider.

That’s right — Bryson DeChambeau’s alleged girlfriend is back on the course after a couple fluky injuries, and we’re gonna celebrate the only way Nightcaps can.

Somehow, we’ve made it through another week — AND another month. Don’t know where June went, but I’m cool with it hitting the bricks. Not the best month on the calendar, if we’re being honest.

July, however, is a banger. You start off hot and heavy with the Fourth and then roll straight into that sweet time period at work where everyone is either A) on vacation, or B) mailing it in because fall (and football season) is right around the corner.

Frankly, the down weeks of July are only rivaled by the absolute perfect week between Christmas and New Years.

Anyway, enough babbling. I ain’t mailing it in today because I have some class. I am, however, possibly about to buy a new house and am being pulled in 100 different directions, so let’s streamline this thing so I can beg Wells Fargo for some more money.

We’ve got Lilia Schneider back on the course, which is a huge development in the golf influencer world. We’ve also got a tribute to Wendy Peffercorn to celebrate The Sandlot — the undisputed best Fourth of July movie of all time — and maybe we’ll even congratulate Cody Bellinger for putting a ring on it?

Who knows. We’ll see.

Grab one of those fruity Fourth of July drinks — or a Patriotic Yuengling, of course — and settle in. It’s a Friday Nightcaps!

Lilia Schneider is working her way back

As is tradition here on Fridays, we don’t mess around. We start with the hottest topics and work our way down because I have places to be and offers to make.

Lilia Schneider, who the internet accurately identified as Bryson DeChambeau’s girlfriend last fall, is back on the course after missing most of the spring with a shoulder injury.

And buddy, let me tell you — the Marian U golfer hasn’t missed a step.

Absolute missile off the tee. Our girl is about to start an unreal revenge tour this fall.

Where’s the first tee and what’s the course record?

If you don’t know that’s John Daly, you haven’t been paying attention. Keep up.

Anyway, Lilia here is very clearly back in her groove after a down few months — both on the course and off.

She’s been lighting up Instagram and TikTok for a few weeks now, and appears more than ready to announce her comeback tour.

Can’t wait.

Yuengling may wanna look at Lilia Schneider, too

Couple early-summer rockets from Lilia. Can’t wait to see what the Fourth brings us.

Speaking of golf influencers, how about this little haymaker from Yuengling yesterday night? Some folks may have missed it because it was a slow summer evening, but Nightcaps doesn’t miss a damn thing.

That right there is golf influencer Madi Frerking — Yuengling’s latest shot at Bud Light.

Frerking has been a Yuengling Girl before, but it’s been a while. Right on cue, the fellas up in Pottsville smelled blood in the water and brought in the closer.

Someone give those marketers a damn raise, STAT. And just for good measure, how about this follow up post?

Lethal.

Doesn’t get much more American than ‘The Sandlot’ on the Fourth

Let’s Go USA!

While we’re on the topic of America being the greatest country on earth, let’s properly celebrate The Sandlot.

If you’re not watching it this weekend, make time. It’s a summertime staple and a Fourth of July must. Don’t have it? Fine. It’ll be on TBS and TNT 47 times between now and Tuesday. Trust me. It’s summer’s version of A Christmas Story.

Anyway, it’s one of the best sports movies of all time and probably my favorite baseball one. Fine. Mount Rushmore!

The Sandlot Rookie of the Year Field of Dreams Moneyball

Honorable mention: Major League and Bull Durham.

Sneaky Darkhorse: Fever Pitch!

The obvious star from Sandlot was Wendy Peffercorn — the lifeguard that set the bar back in the 1990s. I was thinking about her today and wondered if she was still doing anything, and imagine my surprise when I realized she was actually EMMA DUTTON in 1923.

Had no idea. She was also the horny sheriff in Scream 4 that actually ends up being a badass, and apparently appeared on Family Matters?

The things you learn.

Anyway, here’s one of the best scenes in cinematic history. Happy Fourth of July, Wendy Peffercorn.

ESPN is garbage and so is CNN

Wendy Peffercorn still very much has it. Good to know.

You know who doesn’t have it? ESPN.

Sadly, the Worldwide Woke Leader is laying off a ton of people today, and that sucks. I don’t care if you agree with them or not, people losing their jobs sucks. Left, right, center — doesn’t matter. It sucks.

Anyway, there have been a ton of layoffs — including Jalen Rose, Max Kellerman, Keyshawn Johnson and Suzy Kolber.

I don’t particularly care for those first three, but the last one hurts. I feel like Suzy Kolber has been there forever, and she’s one of the few I can remember actually watching growing up. You know, back when ESPN was watchable.

Hell, I think she may have even been in like NFL 2K5 or something. Great video game, by the way.

Anyway, I don’t know Suzy personally, but her voice will always be synonymous with the NFL — at least to me.

Here’s Joe Namath being super weird with her in one of the wildest interviews of all time.

How about the Chad Pennington/Jets cameo there, too? What a time.

Godspeed, Suzy. You deserved better.

Please don’t go to CNN, though. I’m begging you.

Cody Bellinger and his now fiancée take us home

What a headline. What an article.

Here’s a taste:

You may have seen kitesurfers in action, harnessing the power of the wind to pull them over the sea. Now imagine the same concept applied to a 1,000-square-meter kite, flying 300 meters above the water – only instead of towing a surfer across the waves, it’s helping to propel a colossal cargo ship across the ocean.

That’s the basic idea behind the Seawing, a technology being developed by French company Airseas, which it says could help cargo ships reduce their fuel consumption, and cut their carbon emissions by an average of 20%.

Sure, that’s smart. On the heels of the Titan disaster, let’s hook up giant cargo ships to kites and set sail across the ocean.

Idiots. I love carbon emissions, by the way. Big fan. I think we need more of them, to be honest with you. I want my carbon footprint so big by the time I leave earth they write a book about me.

Wow. What a rant!

Clearly, it’s time to head on into the weekend. Happy Fourth of July everyone. Happy birthday, America.

Here’s Cody Bellinger putting a ring on swimsuit model Chase Carter’s hand. Smart move, my guy.