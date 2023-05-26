Lilia Schneider, Bryson DeChambeau’s Rumored Girlfriend, Coming In Hot With Some Fireworks For Memorial Day Weekend

Videos by OutKick

College golfer Lilia Schneider burst on the scene last September when she was spotted at a LIV Golf event riding alongside golfer Bryson DeChambeau. She was originally identified, by the photographer, as his ex-girlfriend Hunter Nugent.

Nugent was quick to set the record straight on the photographer’s mistake. She even named Schneider as DeChambeau’s new girlfriend. Neither of them confirmed nor denied the relationship. As far as I know, the two still haven’t addressed it.

Bryson DeChambeau with Lilia Schneider at the LIV Golf Invitational Series Chicago (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Schneider wasn’t a new name to those of us who follow the golf influencing world closely. Prior to being spotted with DeChambeau, her golfing and bikini content was starting to pickup eyeballs on Instagram and elsewhere.

At the time she had 44,000 Instagram followers to go along with 156,000 TikTok followers. She’s up to more than 53,000 on Instagram these days and has somehow slipped on TikTok to just over 155,000.

Since being spotted with DeChambeau she’s been compared multiple times to Paige Spiranac. That sounds absurd, especially given the huge differences in followers between the two.

Don’t get me wrong, there is a ton of golf influencing potential. But it’s way too early to be throwing out those kinds of comparisons. On top of the much smaller following, the Marian University sophomore isn’t close to the content output needed to compete with the best in the business.

The content itself is another story. Whether it’s golf or lighting fireworks on social media for the Memorial Day Weekend, she delivers.

On Friday, Schneider shared some “after hours” bikini pictures with a fireworks show off in the distance to get the holiday weekend started.

Golf influencer enjoying a fireworks show (Image Credit: Lilia Schneider/Instagram Story)

Who Wouldn’t Want To Be Part Of The LIV Golf Party?

As far as Schneider’s relationship with DeChambeau goes, there isn’t a whole lot there. From what I gather last year’s appearance in Chicago was her only known LIV Golf appearance up to this point.

The OutKick Culture Department’s investigations into the matter hasn’t turned up much either. For what it’s worth, the two are still following each other on social media.

So there’s a chance they’re keeping things on the down low. There’s also the possibility that the relationship ran its course and they remained on friendly terms afterwards.

Either way, we’ll be keeping a close eye on the situation and any developments in Schneider’s influencing game.