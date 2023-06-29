Yuengling Brings In Golf Influencer In Vicious Blow To Bud Light

Videos by OutKick

Yuengling just took Bud Light to the range and sent the embattled brew flying into oblivion.

No, I’m not talking about the gun range, animals. The driving range, of course!

America’s Oldest Brewery continued its onslaught on Bud Light Thursday by bringing in golf influencer Madi Frerking to promote Yuengling Flight from the course.

Frerking, a professional golfer out of Houston, has worked with Yuengling before according to her Instagram, but it’s been a while.

Of course, now is the perfect time for any and all beer companies to pounce. Bud Light is a sinking ship, Dylan Mulvaney is pissed they aren’t supporting her enough, and we have Anheuser-Busch CEOs bombing interviews on national TV.

What’s all that look like to the folks up in Pottsville? Blood in the water.

Bud Light has Dylan Mulvaney while Yuengling has golfer Madi Frerking

Vicious blow here from Yuengling. Subtle — like the tweet that shook the internet a few months ago — but a direct hit.

On the same week Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth got dragged for toeing the line on CBS when asked about the Mulvaney disaster, Yuengling here picked up the phone and sent Madi to the driving range.

Check and mate.

Maddie here apparently golfed at both Southern Illinois and Incarnate Ward during college and is now a “professional golfer at Backswing Golf Events.”

What’s that? Glad you asked!

From their website:

BackSwing Golf Events™ is a group of lady professional golfers who bring something unique and fun, to corporate and charity golf events. What separates BackSwing from other on course activities is the experience we bring to the course. The players will love the interaction and the challenge against our pros! Our energy is contagious and your players will be talking about it for years to come!

Sounds good to me, and sounds good to Yuengling.

While Bud Light hitched its wagon to Dylan Mulvaney, Yuengling is giving us Madi Frerking.

Advantage? America’s Oldest Brewery, of course.