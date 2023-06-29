Dylan Mulvaney Breaks Silence, Attacks Bud Light For Not Showing Enough Support

Videos by OutKick

Dylan Mulvaney isn’t happy Bud Light didn’t do more to support the now-infamous promo.

Bud Light has been getting crushed since it went woke by teaming up with the transgender activist for a March Madness promo.

Mulvaney, a biological man, pretended to be too stupid to understand sports while pretending to be a borderline childish woman.

Many people found the video wildly offensive, and the backlash has been unrelenting ever since. Now, Mulvaney has responded with a statement that takes aim at Bud Light for not showing more support.

Dylan Mulvaney reacts to Bud Light backlash.

“What transpired from that video was more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined. I should have made this video months ago, but I didn’t. And, I was scared and I was scared of more backlash and I felt personally guilty for what transpired. So, I patiently waited for things to get better, but surprise, they haven’t really. And I was waiting for the brand to reach out to me, but they never did. For months now, I’ve been scared to leave my house. I’ve been ridiculed in public. I’ve been followed and I have felt a loneliness I wouldn’t wish on anyone,” Mulvaney said in a video shared Thursday afternoon.

“For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse than not hiring a trans person at all because it gives customers permission to be as transphobic and as hateful as they want. The hate doesn’t end with me. It has serious and grave consequences for the rest of our community,” Mulvaney further explained. The influencer also claimed they’re going to “celebrate being alive.”

You can watch the full statement below.

Will Bud Light ever recover?

Mulvaney might be upset Bud Light didn’t rush to the influencer’s defense after the backlash started, but BL and Anheuser-Busch have much bigger problems on their hands.

Bud Light has been destroyed as a brand and Anheuser-Busch’s stock price has been bleeding for months.

Turns out going woke is a really bad business decision when it comes to light beer. The average light beer drinker just wants to kick back and cut loose.

Bud Light clearly didn’t care and chose to team up with Dylan Mulvaney. Now, the company is fighting to recover but it just might not be possible.

Dylan Mulvaney breaks silence on Bud Light disaster. (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

Mulvaney can have any reaction the transgender activist wants, but at the end of the day, nobody forced them to film a dumb ad that appeared to mock women. Now, Bud Light is paying a heavy price. Welcome to reality.