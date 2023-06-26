Bud Light Sponsored A Toronto Pride Event That Included Naked Men Parading In Front Of Children

Videos by OutKick

Bud Light continues to do its best to destroy itself, and the latest move was to sponsor Pride Toronto.

The beer brand under Anheuser-Busch’s umbrella has been getting shellacked ever since going woke by teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney.

And clearly, there’s no end in sight. Instead of dialing things back, it appears BL took things to a new level by sponsoring the Pride Toronto Parade.

The company’s website features an entire page promoting the event, and states, “Bud Light Canada has been a proud partner of Pride Toronto for the last 10 years. This year, we’re commemorating this milestone with Pride Toronto by featuring them on our can design, as well as continuing as the official beer sponsor of the festival. As a brand, Bud Light Canada is excited to once again celebrate and support the LGBTQIA2S+ community through Pride Toronto’s annual pride celebration and parade.”

Bud Light sponsored Pride Toronto. The parade featured nudity near children. (Credit: https://www.budlight.ca/ca_en/pride)

Toronto Pride Parade features full nudity.

In a video circulating the web from the parade, multiple adults are naked roaming through the streets celebrating the parade.

Another video from the event shows a group of naked men right in front of at least one young child. What appeared to be drag queens and scantily-clad dancers also performed on the Bud Light stage prior to the parade, according to Newsweek.

This is the event BL thought was a good idea to get involved with. OutKick has reached out to Anheuser-Busch for comment on the situation. We will update the piece if they ever respond.

Bud Light continues to make horrible decisions.

Bud Light continues to get obliterated ever since teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. The company chose to partner with a transgender activist, and the results were incredibly predictable.

Customers are revolting, sales are down and Anheuser-Busch’s stock has taken a huge hit. Instead of just apologizing, the company decided sponsoring an event featuring nudity near kids was apparently a good idea.

It wasn’t. And people are very upset. As they should be. Walking around naked near children is disgusting conduct.

Bud Light receives heavy criticism for sponsoring Pride Toronto. (Photo by Harold Feng/Getty Images)

We’ll see how Bud Light responds to their most recent poor decision. It’s almost like BL wants to destroy itself. If that’s the case, the company is doing a great job.