Bud Light Brutally Destroyed After Posting Rare Tweet

Bud Light just can’t stop getting absolutely crushed online.

The once-popular beer brand is doing its best to pivot and turn away from its horrific decision to team up with transgender activist/influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Bud Light has been getting torched ever since the March Madness promo featuring Mulvaney. Sales have fallen off a cliff, Anheuser-Busch’s stock price has taken a monster hit and some people believe BL will never make a full recovery.

Well, instead of just apologizing and moving on, the company has launched a new summer campaign as if the controversy and boycott never happened at all.

Bud Light flamed for latest tweet.

The light beer under the Anheuser-Busch umbrella decided to fire up its Twitter account Sunday morning and fire off a tweet about the drink being “a summer staple.”

It also included “the ol’ razzle dazzle” because nothing says you want to be taken seriously like those words.

It’s a summer staple pic.twitter.com/O9cwvtVhOm — Bud Light (@budlight) June 25, 2023

As you’d expect, the responses were absolutely ruthless in the funniest way imaginable. Enjoy a few below.

The poor marketing people at Bud Light. They are trying. https://t.co/0AW4SjSrSw — nihilo (@rotten_miracle) June 25, 2023

Marketing aside – your beer sucks https://t.co/wLFdx7gMfr — Dave Durringo 🐊 (@davedurringo22) June 25, 2023

not anymore @budlight

you did your own product in…serves you right. Fun to go in liquor stores & see YOUR section is the only one bulging with cases that NOBODY wants! I laugh EVERY TIME!!!!



Should have stuck with my #DillyDilly guy! https://t.co/vykIY6mVl3 — Denyse Lake 🥋 (@DJHutchinson2) June 25, 2023

Live look at @BudLight and @AnheuserBusch trying desperately to stop hemorrhaging market share: pic.twitter.com/ANxvfdaVrp — Huff (@Huff4Congress) June 25, 2023

Can someone figure out if this beer is being used more for @Target practice than refreshment yet?



That would be some great information! — MAFloridaManGA🇺🇲⚖️🕰️ (@MAFloridaManGA1) June 25, 2023

a·pol·o·gy

/əˈpäləjē/

noun

a regretful acknowledgment of an offense or failure.

"we owe you an apology" — Petey Parks (@Football_Dude84) June 25, 2023

Going woke has destroyed the once-popular brand.

It’s truly incredible it’s almost the end of June and the backlash against Bud Light isn’t even close to stopping,

All the company had to do was keep selling cold beers to regular people. The average Bud Light drinker used to be someone who worked incredibly hard and wanted a cold brew at the end of the day while watching the game.

It was a money making machine.

Bud Light roasted after latest tweet. The company continues to get crushed after its Dylan Mulvaney disaster. (Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Instead of just continuing down that path forever, Bud Light teamed up with a transgender activist who seems to enjoy mocking women, and the pressure campaign has been unrelenting ever since.

Bud Light is getting shellacked like it’s taking incoming artillery fire. To make matters worse, there’s nothing to indicate this situation will end. Nothing.

In fact, Bud Light isn’t even America’s top-selling beer anymore. That belongs to Modelo.

Model has beaten out Bud Light as the top-selling beer in America. (Photo Illustration by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Let the situation serve as a blunt reminder of one basic fact: Going woke is never a good idea. Bud Light is learning that lesson the hard way, and it’s not going to end. The company can’t even tweet without getting destroyed. What an incredible time to be alive.