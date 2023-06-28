Anheuser-Busch CEO Whiffs When Asked If He Would Send Another Bud Light Can To Dylan Mulvaney

Videos by OutKick

After months of tanking sales and hemorrhaging money, Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light CEO Brendan Whitworth was finally asked if he regretted gifting a beer to TikTok transgender star Dylan Mulvaney.

And, sadly, he whiffed.

Unexpected? No. Not particularly. Unfortunate? Absolutely.

Whitworth, who’s been atop Anheuser-Busch for two years now, joined CBS Mornings Wednesday for an exclusive sit-down.

It was his first real interview since the Mulvaney and Bud Light fiasco started in April.

And while there was plenty of virtue-signaling from the CBS panel — again, not shocking — they did ask a couple non-puff questions.

The main one?

Knowing what you know now, would you send this can to this one person again? (It starts around the 2-minute mark in the below video).

“There’s a big social conversation taking place right now with big brands right in the middle of it,” Whitworth said. “It’s not just our industry or Bud Light. It’s happening in retail, it’s happening in fast food.

“For us, what we need to understand — deeply understand and appreciate — is the consumer. What they want, what they care about, and what they expect from big brands.”

Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light keep riding the fence even though the data is clear

… what?

Anyone got some ranch for that word salad? My goodness. Brendan, that was it. Right there. You finally got the chance to make it all go away. The wokes over at CBS teed it up perfectly for you.

Would you do it again?

“No. We would not. We’re sorry for doing it in the first place and clearly we missed the mark.”

There. It’s over. That took five seconds to say and could’ve erased months of decline. Simple, to the point and effective.

Instead, we got … that. Whatever the hell that was.

But wait, there’s more!

Was this a mistake?

“Bud Light has supported LGBTQ since 1998,” Whitworth responded to the follow-up question. “As we said from the beginning, we’ll continue to support the communities and organizations we’ve supported for decades.

“As we move forward, we’ll focus on what we do best, which is brewing great beer for everyone, listening to our consumers, being humble and listen to them … and ultimately make an impact on the communities that we serve.”

In response to recent controversy, @AnheuserBusch CEO Brendan Whitworth tells CBS Mornings that his company will continue to support the LGBTQ community.



He did not directly answer the questions of whether the promotional campaign with a transgender influencer was a mistake. pic.twitter.com/19PXJQkoem — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) June 28, 2023

Whooof. Pick a side for me one time, Brendan!

Look, I do get it. You have to toe the line in 2023 or you risk being erased forever.

But it’s not like the left loves Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch, either. Everyone is pissed.

The right is angry because Bud Light helped a transgender TikTok star celebrate 365 days of being a woman with a special can and a condescending ad towards women.

The left is pissed because Bud Light has since tried to distance itself from Dylan Mulvaney and hasn’t supported the trans movement enough.

So if everyone is pissed, wouldn’t it make sense to just … go back to your base? Just get back to your roots? Admit you screwed up, take your lumps and try to move forward before you completely fall off a cliff?

Instead, Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch continue to ride the fence on this one publicly, even when they don’t believe it themselves internally.

I mean, come on. I doubt the execs responsible for the Mulvaney stuff were recently fired because they did a great job. Just a guess.

And by the way, the data also makes it pretty clear which side Brendan Whitworth and Anheuser-Busch should choose. Bud Light just suffered its worst sales-week since the boycott began nearly three months ago. Three months ago!

A course correction on national TV probably would’ve helped.

Of course, though, it was another whiff.

Back to your Yuenglings, everyone. Nothing to see here.