Bud Light Obliterated In Latest Sales Data, Down Nearly 30%

Bud Light’s sales continue to be embarrassingly bad.

The Anheuser-Busch beer brand has been on a heavy decline ever since the idiotic decision to team up with Dylan Mulvaney, and the latest sales data is comically bad.

Sales were down 28.5% for the week ending June 17 compared to the same time period last year, according to data from Bump Williams Consulting and NielsenIQ (via the New York Post).

That’s even worse than the 26.8% decline Bud Light suffered last week.

Bud Light continues to get crushed.

Bud Light wasn’t the only beer under the A-B umbrella bleeding out thanks to the company going woke. Budweiser is down 12.3%, Busch Light is down 8.1% and Michelob Ultra is down 4%, according to the same data.

Meanwhile, rival beers are cruising right now. Yuengling Lager is up 25.1%, Miller Lite is up 16% and Coors Light is up 21.8%. Modelo, which is under the A-B umbrella, has also outsold BL every since May, according to the same report. BL’s pain is a victory for everyone else.

Modelo has been outselling Bud Light for weeks. (Photo Illustration by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Anheuser-Busch’s stock price is also down 15.33% since the Mulvaney March Madness promo was shared.

The stock is sitting at $56.50 a share as of Monday afternoon. It was at $66.73 at the end of March. It’s a complete and total bloodbath for Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch.

The Anheuser-Busch beer brand is in huge trouble.

Seriously, how much longer can this go on before someone steps up from A-B and just apologizes? Consumers are going on three months of unrelenting pressure on BL and Anheuser-Busch.

Sales continue to plummet. It’s not a small dip. Sales are down nearly 30% from this time last year, and the stock price is down more than 15%.

It’s a brutal situation for the company. That’s what happens when you go woke.

Bud Light sales continue to fall after going woke and teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, companies that didn’t team up with Dylan Mulvaney are selling beers left and right. It’s amazing how simple it is to not dive headfirst into the woke nonsense. Bud Light is now a cautionary tale. Go woke, go broke.