Anheuser-Busch Executives Responsible For Bud Light Disaster Are Gone: REPORT

The Anheuser-Busch executives responsible for the Bud Light disaster reportedly are no longer with the company.

Group Vice President for Marketing Daniel Blake and Bud Light Marketing Vice President Alissa Heinerscheid are both no longer with A-B for their roles in the Dylan Mulvaney debacle, according to texts obtained from a current regional head of marketing by the Daily Caller’s most prominent journalist Henry Rodgers.

The texts describe the pair as “gone gone,” and noted, “To my understanding if we publicly announced the word ‘fire’ it opens up the potential for them to sue us. That’s why we said leave of absence.”

It was previously announced the two were simply taking a leave from the company. It now looks like that wasn’t really the case and the pair has permanently split.

The source also told Rodgers, “Wholesalers were told they are both gone for good by leadership during in person conversations. They already shifted all their direct reports to new people and the head of marketing.”

Unfortunately for Blake, it appears he might have been caught in a crossfire that ultimately cost him job.

“To be fair- Daniel Blake was actually awesome. I think he was just caught in cross fire. But also he did hire her… so that’s a fault,” the unnamed source informed Rodgers.

A change reportedly has been made.

Heinerscheid infamously claimed the Bud Light image was too “fratty.” Those comments came to haunt her and seemingly end her career after the brand teamed up with the transgender influencer.

That comment went mega-viral, and there was simply no hiding from the disaster Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch found themselves in following the Mulvaney collab.

Now, both are gone. It’s interesting A-B isn’t being more public about the decision to move off them. It would signal to consumers it’s taking the crisis seriously.

Instead, Bud Light is busy running ad gimmicks and giving away free beer to win customers back.

If the claim both are gone is accurate, it should serve as a warning there are consequences for going woke and destroying a brand. It took decades for Bud Light to become a powerhouse. It took one stupid Instagram post to ruin it all. Now, the two execs responsible reportedly have paid the price.