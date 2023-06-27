Bud Light Gives Away Free Beer To Salvage 4th Of July Sales: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Bud Light is in such a bad state it reportedly is giving away free beer for the 4th of July.

America will celebrate its independence next Tuesday, and Americans around the country are ready to roll. Lots of parties will get started this weekend.

Why wait until Tuesday to celebrate the greatest country in the world? Well, Bud Light wants consumers to drink its beer, but as we all know, BL sales have fallen off a cliff since going woke. Teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney has destroyed the brand’s reputation.

Bud Light remains in big trouble.

In an attempt to salvage the situation, BL is offering a $15 rebate for purchases of a 15-pack of Budweiser, Bud Light Budweiser Select or Budweiser Select 55, according to Newsweek.

The outlet reported the rebate won’t just make the beer cheaper. It will straight up make it free at times. BL had previously run rebates since falling off a cliff thanks to the Dylan Mulvaney disaster.

The fact BL will still be doing it going into July is a sign of just how bad this situation is for the beer brand.

Will Bud Light ever recover after going woke and teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney? (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

Going woke has destroyed the once-popular beer brand.

Bud Light used to be a brand that was viewed as a very safe choice if you just wanted to kick back at a bar.

It was borderline impossible to be at a party or tailgate and not see a bunch of iced down BLs waiting to be consumed.

Not anymore. Buying the once-popular light beer at this point is a great way for your friends to crack a few jokes at your expense. Lots of people don’t want to be anywhere near it.

Bud Light continues to get crushed after going woke. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Bud Light sales data is brutal.

Sales were down 28.5% in the latest sales data for the Anheuser-Busch light beer, and other A-B brands are also bleeding out. Budweiser is down 12.3%, Busch Light is down 8.1% and Michelob Ultra is down 4%

Meanwhile, rival brands are booming. Yuengling Lager is up 25.1%, Miller Lite is up 16% and Coors Light is up 21.8%

Turns out not going woke might actually be good for business, unlike what Mark Cuban has suggested.

Bud Light handing out free beer for the 4th of July is just the latest sign the brand is in huge trouble. That’s not the sign of a successful company. All this could have been avoided, but BL just had to go woke. Now it’s paying a very high price.