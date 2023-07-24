Tom Brady Stays Winning, Spotted Spending The Night With Model Irina Shayk

Videos by OutKick

Tom Brady is apparently getting to know model Irina Shayk very well.

We can officially smash the brakes on the Kim K/Brady rumors. Those were fun for a minute, but it’s time for the next stage of Tom Brady’s comeback arc when it comes to relationship.

Enter Irina Shayk.

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady spend time together. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Conde Nast)

There had been some whispers the two were chatty at a wedding, and it looks like Bradley Cooper’s ex is certainly interested in the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

TMZ shared photos and video of the two spending a lot of time together in Los Angeles, including a little sleepover at his house.

Read into that as much as you’d like. We report. You decide, but the fact of the matter is the two certainly seem to be fans of each other.

Are Irina Shayk and Tom Brady a new power couple.

Life isn’t fair. There are natural winners and natural losers. There’s nothing you can do about it. It’s just the way the world works.

In case you don’t know which category Brady is in, it’s the natural winners. The man is the most successful QB in the history of football, has seven rings, was married to Gisele, dated Bridget Moynahan before that and is now single and ready to mingle.

Tom Brady just can’t stop winning. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

That mingling includes spending the night with one of the most famous models in the world. Tom Brady literally went from one supermodel to another.

Winning. Winning at a clip that is simply stunning.

What is going on here?

Now, we have to be very clear and fair here. It’s not known what’s happening other than the two are spending time together.

TMZ reported Irina Shayk spent the night at Tom Brady’s. This is what we know, and to quote American philosopher Donald Rumsfeld, “As we know, there are known knowns; there are things we know we know. We also know there are known unknowns; that is to say we know there are some things we do not know. But there are also unknown unknowns—the ones we don’t know we don’t know.”

There are a lot of known unknown and perhaps some unknown unknowns here. Did Tom Brady and Irina Shayk play scrabble all night? Perhaps watch some TV? We simply don’t know.

Irina Shayk spends time with Tom Brady. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video)

What we do know is Tom Brady can’t stop winning. The man is on an epic run going back more than two decades. What a life to be living.