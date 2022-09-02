House Of The Dragon Making Major Changes After Episode Five

Winter is coming early for a few staples of the already-hit Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon.

If you haven’t already noticed, substantial time-jumps seem to be a thing with the new show just two episodes in. Just last week, the show jumped ahead six months, and the trailer for episode three hints at another lengthy leap.

In just a few more weeks, the jumps will be far enough that the show will be recasting several of the main characters. That decision, according to co-creator Ryan Condal, was made early on in the writer’s room.