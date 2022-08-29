New ‘House Of The Dragon’ Episode Sets Twitter On Fire

“House of the Dragon,” once again, dominated social media Sunday night.
The second episode of the “Game of Thrones” prequel series dropped Sunday night for millions of fans around the globe, and through two episodes, the show has been outstanding.
Last night, fans watched Rhaenyra confront her uncle Daemon to get back the dragon egg he stole and then watched her world come crashing down as King Viserys vowed to marry Alicent Hightower.
As expected, Twitter was drenched with gasoline and lit on fire as the episode unfolded.
If you’re not already watching “House of the Dragon,” you’re missing out in a huge way. Through the first two episodes, the show has been outstanding on just about every level.
It’s still early, but it certainly feels like HBO scored two very quick touchdowns with the opening pair of “House of the Dragon” episodes.
Could things collapse down the stretch like Scott Frost is coaching a game in Dublin? Sure, but so far, there is plenty to be optimistic about.
Also, we finally got an intro back, and if hearing the “Game of Thrones” music again doesn’t bring tears to your eyes, I have to wonder whether or not you’re a real fan.