New ‘House Of The Dragon’ Episode Sets Twitter On Fire

“House of the Dragon,” once again, dominated social media Sunday night.

The second episode of the “Game of Thrones” prequel series dropped Sunday night for millions of fans around the globe, and through two episodes, the show has been outstanding.

Last night, fans watched Rhaenyra confront her uncle Daemon to get back the dragon egg he stole and then watched her world come crashing down as King Viserys vowed to marry Alicent Hightower.

As expected, Twitter was drenched with gasoline and lit on fire as the episode unfolded.

Me when Rhaenyra and Rhaenys start committing literal war crimes #HOTD pic.twitter.com/1pjCboyfkd — Em 🏳️‍🌈 | Duffers i am in your walls (@I_Em_Groot_) August 22, 2022

House of the dragon is unreal. I remember when we didn’t get to see Ghost 🐺 for a whole season because game of thrones said they didn’t have the budget pic.twitter.com/ri1Mcs7lMV — Sim Robinson (@YallRoll) August 29, 2022

The cinematography of House of the Dragon episode 2 🔥#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/ZbVhz3Nt23 — Phillip✨// HotD (spoilers) until Andor 🤞🏾 (@thegreattwig25) August 29, 2022

House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 2 no context pic.twitter.com/QmqQDCz9YX — Louise (@louisebrogden) August 29, 2022

Everyone watching House of the Dragon after swearing they were done with Game of Thrones forever pic.twitter.com/lqgFO6AR9y — Jay Sweigart 🇨🇦 (@JasonSweigart3) August 29, 2022

After only 2 episodes, House of the Dragon may go down as the best show of 2022.



It’s everything that made the original series so special. pic.twitter.com/v2ELUkHqaw — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) August 29, 2022

If you’re not already watching “House of the Dragon,” you’re missing out in a huge way. Through the first two episodes, the show has been outstanding on just about every level.

It’s still early, but it certainly feels like HBO scored two very quick touchdowns with the opening pair of “House of the Dragon” episodes.

Could things collapse down the stretch like Scott Frost is coaching a game in Dublin? Sure, but so far, there is plenty to be optimistic about.

“House of the Dragon” is excellent through two episodes. (Credit: HBO)

Also, we finally got an intro back, and if hearing the “Game of Thrones” music again doesn’t bring tears to your eyes, I have to wonder whether or not you’re a real fan.