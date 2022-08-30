‘House Of The Dragon’ Puts Up Huge TV Ratings With Episode Two

Fans continue to turn out in huge numbers to watch “House of the Dragon.”

The second episode of the highly-hyped “Game of Thrones” prequel – “The Rogue Prince” – aired Sunday night on HBO, and was watched by 10.2 million viewers on HBO and HBO Max, according to Variety.

That’s a 2% bump from the 10 million viewers who watched the premiere episode back on August 21.

“House of the Dragon” episode two puts up huge TV ratings. (Credit: HBO)

The viewership number for episodes will also continue to rise as more time passes. The premiere initially garnered 10 million viewers, and that number is already up to nearly 25 million, according to the same Variety report.

It’s not hard at all to understand why HBO renewed the epic series about the Targaryens for another season before episode two was even released.

When “Game of Thrones” premiered back in 2011, the show immediately put up huge numbers, but “House of the Dragon” has already crushed it.

The preview for the upcoming "House of the Dragon" episode will have fans going crazy. https://t.co/TsbyPICO5n — OutKick (@Outkick) August 29, 2022

For comparison, the second episode of “Game of Thrones” was watched by 4.2 million viewers when it premiered. An incredibly respectable number for any show, especially on premium cable, but “House of the Dragon” has increased that number by more than 142%.

Clearly, “House of Dragon” is experiencing a ton of early success, and the built-in fan base from “Game of Thrones” is providing a massive boost.

“House of the Dragon” episode two draws 10.2 million Sunday night viewers. (Credit: HBO)

Add in all the new viewers who will be introduced to it with every passing episode, and you can expect “HoD” to continue to dominate the ratings.

The only cable show that will put up similar numbers in 2022 will be “Yellowstone” when it premieres November 13 on the Paramount.

Other than the Kevin Costner hit, no scripted show on cable will likely come close.

“House of the Dragon” continues to put up huge ratings. (Credit: HBO)

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest “House of the Dragon” updates as we have them here at “OutKick.” Through two episodes, it’s been a great ride, and we’re not going to slow down.